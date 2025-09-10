X User Suggests We Not Escalate Tensions After Kirk Assassination: 'The Left Did Not Do This'

As Twitchy has reported, Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk is dead at the age of 31 after being shot and killed at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. Matthew Dowd suggested you can't call your opponents Nazis day after day and not expect someone to act on it. It's the Left who call conservatives Nazis every day, though. That kind of rhetoric is what got Kirk killed, and the Left owns it.

Advertisement

Holden is taking the high road and trying not to escalate tensions.

I appreciate your concern. I'm sure the celebritization of Luigi Mangione and the constant drumbeat of fascism and Nazi takeover had nothing to do with this. — Holden (@Holden114) September 10, 2025

There's very little point in condemning violence if you go back to a discourse of hyperbolic fear and rage against your political opponents. — Holden (@Holden114) September 10, 2025

You cannot pound your audience, day after day, with talk that your opponents are literal Nazis and then feign shock someone acts on it. — Holden (@Holden114) September 10, 2025

They aren’t feigning shock, they are celebrating. — ModernThoughtControl (@MdrnThoughtCtrl) September 10, 2025

We're not able to get into Holden's mindset right now. The Left does own this.

Yep tolerant left. God will get them — Gail Brown 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@gbrown30000) September 10, 2025

Fascists murdered @charliekirk11 for speaking....



Yet they call US THE FASCISTS!!!



If not NOW, WHEN!!!!!!??? — Vision (@CovertVision) September 10, 2025

MSNBC's Katy Tur is concerned that President Donald Trump will use Kirk's murder as "justification for something." What, exactly, does she think Trump is going to do?

It is only a matter of time before one of the deranged leftists target liberals and Democrats, too. They need to stop pussy footing around the far left. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) September 10, 2025

Any moderate liberals out there need to distance themselves from the insane activists on the Left. The Left did do this, and as was said above, they're celebrating Kirk's death. We're not in the mood to see all of the progressives come out and condemn gun violence after the way they criticized Kirk and TPUSA.





***