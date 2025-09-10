X User Suggests We Not Escalate Tensions After Kirk Assassination: 'The Left Did Not Do This'

Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher, File

As Twitchy has reported, Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk is dead at the age of 31 after being shot and killed at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. Matthew Dowd suggested you can't call your opponents Nazis day after day and not expect someone to act on it. It's the Left who call conservatives Nazis every day, though. That kind of rhetoric is what got Kirk killed, and the Left owns it.

Holden is taking the high road and trying not to escalate tensions.

We're not able to get into Holden's mindset right now. The Left does own this.

MSNBC's Katy Tur is concerned that President Donald Trump will use Kirk's murder as "justification for something." What, exactly, does she think Trump is going to do?

Any moderate liberals out there need to distance themselves from the insane activists on the Left. The Left did do this, and as was said above, they're celebrating Kirk's death. We're not in the mood to see all of the progressives come out and condemn gun violence after the way they criticized Kirk and TPUSA.


Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK GUN VIOLENCE

