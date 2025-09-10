Too Soon: Reporter Asks Rep If Charlie Kirk Shooting Changed His Stance on Campus Carry

This editor bookmarked this post before news came that Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk had died from a gunshot wound suffered at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University. As we reported, The New Republic heard that Kirk had been shot and published the headline, "MAGA Troll Charlie Kirk Shot During Speaking Event at a University." They deleted that post when they found out he had died, but the screenshots live on. Jezebel posted two days ago that they had paid a witch on Etsy to put a curse on the "far-right misogynist." They added an editor's note after he died, saying some crap about political violence.

Advertisement

Just after the news spread that Kirk had been shot, a reporter asked Rep. Randy Fine of Florida this:

You don’t hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/5YmoN0FuG4 — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) September 10, 2025

of course this reporter is POS @AGGancarski. He works for his fellow POS @PeterSchorschFL https://t.co/ij1MFiUZWu — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 10, 2025

Our own Floridian, Just Mindy, identified the reporter as A.G. Gancarski, who writes for the website Florida Politics and later filed a story about Gov. Ron DeSantis condemning political violence.

Maybe it was a little too soon to be asking representatives about campus carry.

Campus carry doesn't stop lone assassinations. They deter the mass shooters attracted to gun-free zones. And if mass shooters are fine with carrying a gun to a gun-free zone, then lone assassins are hardly going to be deterred by one. — Matthew Bowman (@thenovelninja) September 10, 2025

Do criminals care if guns are banned? — Debagain (@DeborahGinn10) September 10, 2025

"Never contact me again." is the perfect signature. — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) September 10, 2025

Disgusting. Not surprising. — Clint Taylor (@ClintTaylor) September 10, 2025

Turning a tragedy into a political talking point within minutes is exactly why so many people have lost trust in the media.... Sometimes the only right response is prayer and compassion. — Instylea (@instyleaint) September 10, 2025

In the mainstream media this will be about 1) need to disarm lawful Americans (gun control) and 2) *Republicans pounce* on Kirk shooting. — Bogie (@bogie_usa) September 10, 2025

After deleting its tasteless headline, The New Republic immediately pivoted to, "The far-right pounces on the Left."

First of all CRIMINALS DONT CARE ABOUT LAWS. It’s illegal to shoot someone in the neck but that didn’t stop the shooter. — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) September 10, 2025

It is my understanding Campus carry applies to CCW holders and handguns in Utah. The possibility this shot was made with a handgun is zero. Utah campus carry would not have made carrying the firearm legal, and murder has always been illegal. — California Curmudgeon (@NorCalifPatriot) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

Why would I surrender my right to shoot back? — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) September 10, 2025

I don't think I have enough hate in my body for the media — PFNavyMom (@PFNavyMom) September 10, 2025

That's not a surprise. We wonder what we would have found in his timeline related to the shooting.

***