Prof Teaching Transgenderism Unimpressed By Efforts to Stop Her From Teaching the ‘Biological Truth’

This is a long story, so buckle in. It begins with a student at Texas A&M University questioning the legality of her professor pushing transgender ideology in a children's literature class. The student brings up President Donald Trump's executive order, but that doesn't dissuade the professor.

Here's a summary from The Post Millennial; then we'll move on to some additional posts. Thomas Stevenson reports:

A Texas A&M student was booted out of a lecture hall after objecting to gender ideology being taught during a children's literature course at the college. Video of the interaction has gone viral online after it was shared by Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison on Monday. Footage of the interaction showed Professor Melissa McCoul being confronted by a student about material surrounding gender ideology being taught in a class about children's literature. The student interrupted the lecture, voicing concerns that what was being taught went against executive orders from President Donald Trump as well as her religious beliefs. “This also goes against, not only myself, but a lot of people’s religious beliefs,” the student said in the video. “And so I am not going to participate in this because it’s not legal.” McCoul then asked if the student was implicating that the material being taught was "false." The student replied, "Yes." The professor went on to claim that what she was saying was true, and that the student could not stop her from teaching the material. “Because I do have the legal and ethical authority [and] professional expertise in this classroom,” McCoul added. “It’s time for you to leave.”

Here's the video that Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison posted:

🚨CAUGHT ON TAPE: TEXAS A&M STUDENT KICKED OUT OF CLASS AFTER OBJECTING TO TRANSGENDER INDOCTRINATION... and A&M President defends "LGBTQ Studies."



I'm referring @TAMU to the Trump Administration for investigation... and asking Gov @GregAbbott_TX to fire the A&M officials… pic.twitter.com/J6IWsfw62I — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

Video: Texas A&M Professor to student who objected to transgender indoctrination: "YOU'RE FREE TO LEAVE!" pic.twitter.com/c9eabNdo9X — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

Chancellor Glenn Hegar was made aware of the incident and posted a statement saying that "it is unacceptable for A&M System faculty to push a personal political agenda." He continues, "Today I was made aware of video recordings as well as instructional materials which are irreconciliable with the values of The Texas A&M University system."

Nice first draft, @TAMU, but this doesn't earn a passing grade.



You know what's MISSING from this statement?:



"The Texas A&M President, Department Head, and Professor have been fired, and all DEI and LGBTQ activities and instruction have been terminated."



Try again! https://t.co/rBiNNLi0Ez — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 9, 2025

Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III also put out a statement:

A statement from Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III:



I learned this afternoon that key leaders in the College of Arts and Sciences approved plans to continue teaching course content that was not consistent with the course’s published description. As a result, I… pic.twitter.com/jj9sk0e0ni — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) September 9, 2025

The post continues:

As a result, I directed the provost to remove the dean and department head from their administrative positions, effective immediately. Our students use the published information in the course catalog to make important decisions about the courses they take in pursuit of their degrees. If we allow different course content to be taught from what is advertised, we let our students down. When it comes to our academic offerings, we must keep our word to our students and to the state of Texas.

Not so fast, though. Harrison posted audio of the university's president saying, "That's not happening."

Audio of student asking Texas A&M President to fire the professor who kicked her out and who was blatantly indoctrinating students in transgender ideology.



A&M President snaps back at student: "THAT'S NOT HAPPENING!"



Listen: pic.twitter.com/xK8QTrjzEi — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

Audio of Texas A&M President defending the need to teach LGBTQ courses... to train future "school superintendents." pic.twitter.com/eJCMutmrQj — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

Harrison posted both of those audio clips before Welsh released the university's statement.

So why did @TAMU President Mark Welsh berate the student who brought the concerns to him in the first place? @brianeharrison has posted THOSE recordings.



Mark Welsh is a fraud. @Glenn_Hegar should replace him immediately. https://t.co/h9pHzKZEg5 — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) September 9, 2025

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Harmeet Dhillon is aware of the video and has taken an interest:

This is deeply concerning. The @CivilRights will look into this! https://t.co/OSy0uEtfCv — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 8, 2025

Harrison also posted some of the teaching materials, including the dreaded "Gender Unicorn."

I'm releasing instructional materials obtained from this "Children's Literature" course. The "age of focus" was children aged 3-12 years old.



Texas A&M "Children's Literature" professor forced students to learn the "Gender Unicorn." pic.twitter.com/IhVH36gaJF — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

Again, this is a children's literature course.

"Isn't [talking about queerness] way too 'adult' for little kids? Well, no." pic.twitter.com/hb7C3LWzeF — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

"Childhood is the time for figuring out how to be a boy, girl, man, woman, or another gender." pic.twitter.com/8XKrxAJq7f — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) September 8, 2025

They even ruined Texas A&M. I did not expect that. — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) September 8, 2025

The deeper you dig, the more you'll find.



This is happening nationwide. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) September 8, 2025

Absolutely. What it takes is students like this one to speak up, as well as record the professor's reaction. “It’s time for you to leave" is not an acceptable response.

***

