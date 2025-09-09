Understanding The Gruesome Murder of Iryna Zarutska
Prof Teaching Transgenderism Unimpressed By Efforts to Stop Her From Teaching the ‘Biological Truth’

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitter

This is a long story, so buckle in. It begins with a student at Texas A&M University questioning the legality of her professor pushing transgender ideology in a children's literature class. The student brings up President Donald Trump's executive order, but that doesn't dissuade the professor.

Here's a summary from The Post Millennial; then we'll move on to some additional posts. Thomas Stevenson reports:

A Texas A&M student was booted out of a lecture hall after objecting to gender ideology being taught during a children's literature course at the college. Video of the interaction has gone viral online after it was shared by Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison on Monday.

Footage of the interaction showed Professor Melissa McCoul being confronted by a student about material surrounding gender ideology being taught in a class about children's literature. The student interrupted the lecture, voicing concerns that what was being taught went against executive orders from President Donald Trump as well as her religious beliefs.

“This also goes against, not only myself, but a lot of people’s religious beliefs,” the student said in the video. “And so I am not going to participate in this because it’s not legal.” McCoul then asked if the student was implicating that the material being taught was "false." The student replied, "Yes." 

The professor went on to claim that what she was saying was true, and that the student could not stop her from teaching the material. “Because I do have the legal and ethical authority [and] professional expertise in this classroom,” McCoul added. “It’s time for you to leave.”

Here's the video that Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison posted:

Chancellor Glenn Hegar was made aware of the incident and posted a statement saying that "it is unacceptable for A&M System faculty to push a personal political agenda." He continues, "Today I was made aware of video recordings as well as instructional materials which are irreconciliable with the values of The Texas A&M University system."

Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III also put out a statement:

The post continues:

As a result, I directed the provost to remove the dean and department head from their administrative positions, effective immediately. Our students use the published information in the course catalog to make important decisions about the courses they take in pursuit of their degrees. If we allow different course content to be taught from what is advertised, we let our students down. When it comes to our academic offerings, we must keep our word to our students and to the state of Texas.

Not so fast, though. Harrison posted audio of the university's president saying, "That's not happening."

Harrison posted both of those audio clips before Welsh released the university's statement.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Harmeet Dhillon is aware of the video and has taken an interest:

Harrison also posted some of the teaching materials, including the dreaded "Gender Unicorn."

Again, this is a children's literature course.

Absolutely. What it takes is students like this one to speak up, as well as record the professor's reaction. “It’s time for you to leave" is not an acceptable response.

***

