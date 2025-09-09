NYT Does the Norm Macdonald Meme as Gruesome Murder 'Ignites a Firestorm on the Right'

By now, you know that 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, a schizophrenic black man who'd been arrested and released 14 times previously but was still walking the streets. We mention that Brown is black, because that seems to be important to the New York Times, which says the gruesome murder, which took place on August 22, but only made headlines after security video made the rounds on social media.

This is a Red Herring - deflecting attention from them, to their critics. https://t.co/axCZENzBAX pic.twitter.com/eP7NkKWIHd — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) September 9, 2025

And when the Times did report it, they really outdid themselves:

… the brutal killing did not capture widespread attention until the security footage was released on Friday, at which point it became an accelerant for conservative arguments about crime, race and the perceived failings of big-city justice systems and mainstream news outlets in the Trump era.

Look at this paragraph.

The NYT article on Iryna Zarutska’s murder references Jim Crow and claims that “egregiously exaggerated stories” about black crime can lead to violence—beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/Fq8IBNQJgC — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) September 9, 2025

Seriously, New York Times? They did the Norm Macdonald meme.

Think about the backlash against the black community, referencing an incident from 1898.

You don't hate journalists enough. — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) September 9, 2025

Their example is from 128 years so so very relevant. Great job, journalists. pic.twitter.com/KEp3sMLEQe — Tesla_FTW 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_RT) September 9, 2025

Why wouldn't this murder ignite a firestorm on the Left, New York Times?

These journalists should be locked up with the supposed "exaggerated" criminals. — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) September 9, 2025

The entire journalism world is made up of women who were taught that all reporting actual statistics was “systemic racism” — Meme Gene (@ofreacharound) September 9, 2025

Who wrote this? — Evolian Savonarola 🇻🇦 (@kandaharzoomer) September 9, 2025

Name and shame. It took three "journalists" to put this together: Eduardo Medina, Richard Fausset, and Emily Cochrane. Your guess as to which one added that paragraph.

Yeah it's sad, but let me take you to the year 1898. — Alex (@Lawns_ofDawns) September 9, 2025

It’s time for the ☠️ penalty for the criminals and for the criminal conspirators who keep these men out of prison and in society, including politicians, bureaucrats, media and NGOs using public dollars to terrorize citizens. — Church of Eve (@churchofeve) September 9, 2025

Once again, in a report on a black man murdering a white woman on a train for no reason whatsoever: "In North Carolina, newspapers in the Jim Crow era often egregiously exaggerated stories about Black criminality."

That's where the minds of the "journalists" who put this piece together went when they found out a black man had murdered a white woman. Conservatives pounce! Even the URL of the article gives it away:

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/09/08/us/charlotte-murder-conservatives-crime.html

Why aren't liberals outraged that this man was walking free?

