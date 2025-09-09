Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
VIP
Americans at the Breaking Point: Frustration and Fatigue in a Divided Nation
Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw...
Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in...
'F. THEM. ALL.': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Black Lives Matter, DEI, and...
Shredded Secrets to Wedding Vows: Oliver North and Fawn Hall Tie the Knot...
Trump's Midnight Hammer Smashes Iran's Nuke Dreams for 15 Years, Leaving Haters Grasping...
'The View' Harpies Ask Justice Sonia Sotomayor About Trump Running for a Third...
David French: Spineless Click-Chaser Twisting Horrific Train Murder to Bow to Progressives
D.C. Crime Crackdown: Joe Scarborough Surprisingly Pushes Back on Anti-Police Professor Ed...
Took Him Long Enough: Gov. Roy Cooper Finally Pipes Up on Charlotte Stabbing,...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Vaccine Lunacy: Forcing Homeschooling While Preaching 'Greater Good...
Understanding The Gruesome Murder of Iryna Zarutska

NYT Does the Norm Macdonald Meme as Gruesome Murder 'Ignites a Firestorm on the Right'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitter

By now, you know that 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, a schizophrenic black man who'd been arrested and released 14 times previously but was still walking the streets. We mention that Brown is black, because that seems to be important to the New York Times, which says the gruesome murder, which took place on August 22, but only made headlines after security video made the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

And when the Times did report it, they really outdid themselves:

… the brutal killing did not capture widespread attention until the security footage was released on Friday, at which point it became an accelerant for conservative arguments about crime, race and the perceived failings of big-city justice systems and mainstream news outlets in the Trump era.

Look at this paragraph.

Seriously, New York Times? They did the Norm Macdonald meme. 

Think about the backlash against the black community, referencing an incident from 1898.

Recommended

Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in Brazen Lawbreaker Support
justmindy
Advertisement

Why wouldn't this murder ignite a firestorm on the Left, New York Times?

Name and shame. It took three "journalists" to put this together: Eduardo Medina, Richard Fausset, and Emily Cochrane. Your guess as to which one added that paragraph.

Advertisement

Once again, in a report on a black man murdering a white woman on a train for no reason whatsoever: "In North Carolina, newspapers in the Jim Crow era often egregiously exaggerated stories about Black criminality."

That's where the minds of the "journalists" who put this piece together went when they found out a black man had murdered a white woman. Conservatives pounce! Even the URL of the article gives it away: 

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/09/08/us/charlotte-murder-conservatives-crime.html

Why aren't liberals outraged that this man was walking free?

***



 


Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in Brazen Lawbreaker Support
justmindy
UK Home Secretary Says White Males Holding English Flag Are ‘Bad People’
Brett T.
Shredded Secrets to Wedding Vows: Oliver North and Fawn Hall Tie the Knot Decades After Iran-Contra Chaos
justmindy
Canadian City Bans Security Cams That Can See Past Your Property
Brett T.
'F. THEM. ALL.': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Black Lives Matter, DEI, and Criminal Justice 'Reform'
Brett T.
Former UN Stooge Posts Video of 'Drone Strike' on Thunberg's Ship, Says 'Draw Your Own Conclusions'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Illegals Barricade Rooftop to Evade Border Patrol as Cronies Slash CBP Tires in Brazen Lawbreaker Support justmindy
Advertisement