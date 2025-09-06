Victor Shi Posts Video of 'Jaw-Dropping Crowds' in DC Heading Toward the White House

Hey, Victor Shi is still around. So is Crowds on Demand, apparently. Shi just posted a video of a "jaw-dropping" crowd of Boomers marching and chanting, "Free D.C." Who knew that people liked crime so much?

Jaw-dropping crowds in DC right now, heading toward the White House. People do not like military takeovers of their city. pic.twitter.com/0lujQbUlfD — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 6, 2025

People do not like going a whole week without a homicide for the first time in ages.

Most of that incredibly white crowd doesn't live in DC and the ones that do live in gated communities, not in the areas where people are getting murdered all the time. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 6, 2025

Think about how many more people stayed home. Because they are happy about the additional law enforcement. Like me. — John “Jack” Murphy Goldman ☀️ (@jackmurphylive) September 6, 2025

Paid demonstrations impress nobody anymore. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) September 6, 2025

If it was a military takeover then they wouldn’t be allowed to do this at all. — Goban the Barbarian (@GreatGoban) September 6, 2025

Why are they all white and middle age? — Swooper (@UltraTaekiBB) September 6, 2025

How many of them were born after the Vietnam era? — Criminals4GunSafety ☢️ (@Crimnls4Safety) September 6, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists are STORMING the streets of Washington DC to protest against the drop in crime, currently marching to the White House to tell President Trump "free DC!"



People came in from VERMONT and other blue states for this.pic.twitter.com/k4YashfsQO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 6, 2025

Oh the protest where people were paid to travel in from Vermont and other blue areas? 🤣 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 6, 2025

These people don’t live in DC. There are tour buses all around town that came in yesterday. — XRPspider (@XRPspider) September 6, 2025

Those are not DC residents — Swedish Canary 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@SwedishCanary) September 6, 2025

It's going to be comical when we find out who these people are and realize none of them live in the DC area. We'll probably even find out how much each one was paid. I'm guessing the buses who brought them in are in a parking lot someplace just outside of eyesight. — John Dille (@JohnD_PHX) September 6, 2025

Remember, this is what HuffPost's Jennifer Bendery called "Trump's militarization of D.C."

A DC resident shared this photo she took at Union Station yesterday. Looks like a scene from the Handmaid's Tale, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now. #UnderHisEye pic.twitter.com/lXJaAFmohU — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 3, 2025

