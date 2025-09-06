Hold My Beer, Cracker Barrel: City of Austin Reveals Result of $1.1 Million Rebranding Campaign

ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Brett T. | 10:10 PM on September 06, 2025
Meme

This reminds us of 2024, when Minnesota got rid of its old, racist flag and replaced it with one that looks a lot like the flag of Somalia. Yes, the AP reported the new flag was "non-racist."

We can see why the City of Austin's old logo was problematic: it featured a cross in front of what appears to be an eagle's spread wings. Fortunately, the residents of the city, whose unofficial motto is "Keep Austin Weird," are getting a new logo, thanks to a $1.1 million makeover. See what you think:

Our thanks to CyberMan for explaining the old crest:

The post continues:

… •Cross and Wings: White bird with yellow cross, honoring Stephen F. Austin and peace.

•Text “CITY OF AUSTIN”: Arched top text identifying the city.

•Text “FOUNDED 1839”: Arched bottom text marking the founding year.

•Yellow Border: Outline framing the shield, suggesting prosperity.

•White Circle with Blue Dots: Outer frame adding formal design.

This editor can't look at it and not read it as "Autism."

Exactly.

