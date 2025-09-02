CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’

Lefty Priest Met With Pope Leo and Assures Us the Pontiff Will Continue...
Brett T. | 7:10 PM on September 02, 2025
CNN

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip to X, so you know he thought it made Vice President JD Vance look bad. You see, CNN's Kaitlan Collins snared Vance in her trap of getting him to defend breaking into and vandalizing buildings.

Someone going by The Intellectualist reposted the clip:

Maybe it wasn't the gotcha she thought it was:

We don't know … Rep. Andy Kim donated the blue suit he was wearing as he "saw a mess and cleaned it" to the Smithsonian Institution. We think it might have been a broken vase.

Ah, yes, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out people who went on to commit murder and sexual assault and fire on police officers.

Fox News showed video of Capitol Police officers escorting “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley through the Capitol Building. Chansley was then sentenced to 41 months in prison.

***

Tags:

CNN CRIME JANUARY 6 JD VANCE KAITLAN COLLINS

