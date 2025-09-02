CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip to X, so you know he thought it made Vice President JD Vance look bad. You see, CNN's Kaitlan Collins snared Vance in her trap of getting him to defend breaking into and vandalizing buildings.

Advertisement

Someone going by The Intellectualist reposted the clip:

KAITLAN COLLINS: So you agree that people who break in and vandalize a building should be prosecuted?



JD VANCE: Yes



COLLINS: Ok, I'm just checking, because you helped raise money for people who did so on January 6. (May 2024) @atrupar

pic.twitter.com/vUMBgvTMmr — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 1, 2025

Maybe it wasn't the gotcha she thought it was:

What equipment did they use to break open the magnetically sealed 2 ton bronze doors? Who got charged with breaking and entering? — Mike Merc (@mikemerc57) September 2, 2025

Try to keep up @kaitlancollins . There is video of some security opening the doors for them . — Nancy Serot (@rivercitywoman) September 2, 2025

there’s several videos of Capital Police holding the door open for the citizens going into the building, but let the gaslighting continue, by all means. — roxanne hickman (@roxie_hickman1) September 2, 2025

If she watched videos, she would see the majority just walked in open doors and didn't touch anything. — BullishBear (@BullishBearNFT) September 2, 2025

We don't know … Rep. Andy Kim donated the blue suit he was wearing as he "saw a mess and cleaned it" to the Smithsonian Institution. We think it might have been a broken vase.

Yes, and they were prosecuted. — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) September 2, 2025

Let's check further.



Oh, yes, they WERE PROSECUTED, THEY DID TIME.



Eventually they were pardoned because the sentence for vandalism was 100x greater than that of rioters for BLM who burned our cities.



You can tell when Collins is lying when her nose is crooked. — John (@tobeawitness) September 2, 2025

If she watched videos, she would see the majority just walked in open doors and didn't touch anything. — BullishBear (@BullishBearNFT) September 2, 2025

News flash: they were let in.



Check the tapes. — We Are The News Now (@wearethemedia17) September 2, 2025

During the Summer riots of 2020, Kamala Harris asked for donations from people to bail out rioters, arsonist and other criminals. — The Raven (@SmallTownG33604) September 2, 2025

Ah, yes, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out people who went on to commit murder and sexual assault and fire on police officers.

Advertisement

I'm sure he was able to address that "gotcha" question just fine, by citing precedence as to the nature and prosecution of those crimes. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) September 2, 2025

Most of them did not vandalize, they were escorted into the building by capital police who actually opened doors for them. There's a famous photo of them walking in peacefully and staying between the velvet ropes. — Micky SoloMan (@MickySoloMan) September 2, 2025

Fox News showed video of Capitol Police officers escorting “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley through the Capitol Building. Chansley was then sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Sorry it’s not breaking in when they open the doors for you and wave and welcome you in. — PCBFLA (@garypcbfl) September 2, 2025

***