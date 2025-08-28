Minneapolis Mourns: Father Remembers Young Son Tragically Lost in Wednesday's Catholic Chu...
Former Fed Chief: Calling the Minneapolis Church Murders a ‘Hate Crime’ Is a...
Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post
CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Gov. Gavin Newsom Deploys CHP to Crack Down on Crime in the State
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the...
Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You...
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
VIP
With Republicans Like Trey Gowdy, Who Needs Democrats
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is...
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay...
Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Sh...
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Sh...

Serial Carjacker Says It’s Pointless to Arrest Him as He’ll Just Be Released Again

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on August 28, 2025
Twitchy

We're not sure why this man arrested for an armed carjacking in Maryland seemed so talkative. He made it sound like an annoyance that he'd been arrested and released six times. He's got a point, though … what's the point in arresting him if he's just going to be let go?

Advertisement

President Donald Trump just signed an executive order on Monday threatening to withhold federal funding from local and state governments that offer cashless bail.

Recommended

Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's time to end cashless bail and "restorative justice." What does it take to actually be held in a prison cell?

***

Editor's Note: President Trump took action to protect the people of Washington, D.C., because its leaders failed to.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ELON MUSK WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post
Brett T.
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
Former Fed Chief: Calling the Minneapolis Church Murders a ‘Hate Crime’ Is a Far-Right Narrative
Warren Squire
CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
Brett T.
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the Back for ‘Saving’ the Poor
justmindy
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay Influencers to Push Its Agenda
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post Brett T.
Advertisement