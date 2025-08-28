Serial Carjacker Says It’s Pointless to Arrest Him as He’ll Just Be Released Again

We're not sure why this man arrested for an armed carjacking in Maryland seemed so talkative. He made it sound like an annoyance that he'd been arrested and released six times. He's got a point, though … what's the point in arresting him if he's just going to be let go?

Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with an armed carjacking says he's been in and out of D.C. jail "six times."



"They release me. It's the same thing every... time."



President Trump took action to protect the people of Washington, D.C. — because its leaders failed to. pic.twitter.com/KhzUlQTH1J — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2025

He makes a good point https://t.co/AZdtL25tq6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2025

Sounds like he wants to be sent to prison at this point and he’s tired of waiting. — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 26, 2025

You know it's bad when even the criminals complain they keep releasing them — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 26, 2025

Time to keep criminals in jail.



He shouldn’t have gotten a 3rd chance. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2025

Why change if there are no consequences? — 𝙿𝚕𝚘𝚝 𝙿𝚒𝚝 (@PlotPit) August 27, 2025

Cashless bail is a revolving door of criminality. — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) August 27, 2025

President Donald Trump just signed an executive order on Monday threatening to withhold federal funding from local and state governments that offer cashless bail.

This has got to stop - rogue judges, governors, and mayors who are soft on crime need to go. — Dan Vargas (@Dan75473736) August 27, 2025

i mean, at a certain point, if people are seeing carjacking as a viable risk vs. the alternative... something in the risk/benefit ratio has to change... — Sisyphus (@IncognitoMoad) August 26, 2025

Those who oppose Trump’s effort to #FederalizeDC want the crime spree to continue — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 27, 2025

Catch and release. They know the game. — Lane (@Ej_2222) August 27, 2025

It's time to end cashless bail and "restorative justice." What does it take to actually be held in a prison cell?

***

Editor's Note: President Trump took action to protect the people of Washington, D.C., because its leaders failed to.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.