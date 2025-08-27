Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in...
Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash

Brett T. | 8:45 PM on August 27, 2025
Meme

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to clean up the streets, and so far it's been a success, with a whole 12-day stretch without a homicide.

Allison Papson is a senior assignment editor at Fox 5 DC, and she has a nose for news. She spotted members of the National Guard literally cleaning up the streets of D.C.

Stephanie Ramirez reports for Fox 5:

A full busload of National Guard members were seen Tuesday morning picking up trash around Lafayette Park, just outside of the White House.

It's part of a "beautification and restoration mission," according to the military office overseeing the soldiers and airman activated to help respond and deter crime as part of the federal government "D.C. Takeover."

An official confirmed to FOX 5 DC that 110 National Guard members were picking up trash Tuesday at Lafayette Square, the National Mall, and the Tidal Basin. 

"We are committed to keeping D.C. safe and beautiful," said the official.

Wow, what a scoop.

Check it out … The Daily Mail actually asked permission to use the video:

Many in the comments say it's a waste of taxpayer dollars and proof that there is no criminal emergency in D.C. They really would like the National Guard to leave and the homicides to come back.

