Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to clean up the streets, and so far it's been a success, with a whole 12-day stretch without a homicide.

Allison Papson is a senior assignment editor at Fox 5 DC, and she has a nose for news. She spotted members of the National Guard literally cleaning up the streets of D.C.

National Guard members activated for DC federal takeover seen picking-up trash https://t.co/jFGM8awBIr pic.twitter.com/nfBuEuyJgZ — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) August 26, 2025

Stephanie Ramirez reports for Fox 5:

A full busload of National Guard members were seen Tuesday morning picking up trash around Lafayette Park, just outside of the White House. It's part of a "beautification and restoration mission," according to the military office overseeing the soldiers and airman activated to help respond and deter crime as part of the federal government "D.C. Takeover." An official confirmed to FOX 5 DC that 110 National Guard members were picking up trash Tuesday at Lafayette Square, the National Mall, and the Tidal Basin. "We are committed to keeping D.C. safe and beautiful," said the official.

Wow, what a scoop.

It's called police call. There is also CQ, guard duty, KP and even fire watch. Never served huh? — Jeff Seaton (@JeffSeatonBLC) August 27, 2025

For those not familiar, it's called "police call" and every soldier knows how because they've all done it... — TwentyYears (@TwentyYears1975) August 27, 2025

It's a normal part of duty. We did that when i was in. — Kathy (@kaatlev) August 27, 2025

In military terms they’re policing the area. — Kemptational (@GregKemp784191) August 27, 2025

Look up FOD Walk, then get back to me. — Brigadier Ketchup (@Random_Walk_PDX) August 27, 2025

When you volunteered to serve our nation, did you never do police call or FOD walks? — Zara Shepherd (@ZaraShepherd9) August 27, 2025

This is a daily norm for the military, not news. — Workers ⚒️ (@workersX) August 27, 2025

🤣🤣🤣

Those troops are literally doing an Army 'police call.' — The Right is Wrong AF @therightiswrongaf.bsky.soci (@therightswrong) August 27, 2025

No job too big or too small.

“Policing” the grounds is a duty taught in basic training and part of wearing the uniform. — Shane Smiley (@shanesmiley) August 27, 2025

Apparently you’ve never served in the military — Go Pound Sand4555🇺🇸 (@LewezLouie44236) August 27, 2025

All these comments from people who have never served. There is no idle time in the military. Picking up trash and busywork is what you do if you're not training or working. — Mario (@mariocraftsman) August 27, 2025

Check it out … The Daily Mail actually asked permission to use the video:

Hi, I work @MailOnline Can we please use your video & screen grabs in our MailOnline video player, website, apps and social accounts? We’ll fully credit back to you. Please find our terms here:https://t.co/jS2RQl8vip Thank you. MS. — MailOnline Video (@MailOnlineVideo) August 27, 2025

Many in the comments say it's a waste of taxpayer dollars and proof that there is no criminal emergency in D.C. They really would like the National Guard to leave and the homicides to come back.

