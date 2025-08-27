Keith Olbermann Says 'Trump Might as Well Have Shot Those Kids in Minneapolis Himself'

Lack of Talent Show: DNC Proposes Midterm Elections National Convention to Highlight Craze...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 27, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, we were all waiting for someone to blame President Donald Trump for the mass shooting at a Catholic school that killed two children and injured many more. ABC News decided to make it sound as though the shooter was a Trump fan, as he had Trump's name written on a magazine. ABC News neglected to give the full context: the shooter had written "Kill Donald Trump" on both a magazine and a rifle scope.

We hate to give Keith Olbermann's podcast any oxygen, but he was far less subtle than ABC News ways, coming right out and saying that Trump himself might as well have killed those children.

"Deploy the National Guard to arrest gunmakers."

Trump is the monster who tried to ban bumpstocks, which allow your semi-automatic rifle to shoot dozens of bullets with each trigger pull. He's done more to prevent mass shootings than you have.

DONALD TRUMP MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

