Keith Olbermann Says 'Trump Might as Well Have Shot Those Kids in Minneapolis Himself'

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, we were all waiting for someone to blame President Donald Trump for the mass shooting at a Catholic school that killed two children and injured many more. ABC News decided to make it sound as though the shooter was a Trump fan, as he had Trump's name written on a magazine. ABC News neglected to give the full context: the shooter had written "Kill Donald Trump" on both a magazine and a rifle scope.

We hate to give Keith Olbermann's podcast any oxygen, but he was far less subtle than ABC News ways, coming right out and saying that Trump himself might as well have killed those children.

DROPPING AT MIDNIGHT IN THE NEW COUNTDOWN PODCAST: Trump might as well have shot those kids in Minneapolis himself.



You want to be tough on crime, Trump? Deploy the National Guard to arrest gunmakers and Republican monsters who make their money from the child-murdering business pic.twitter.com/UFfmQ9yCH5 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 27, 2025

"Deploy the National Guard to arrest gunmakers."

