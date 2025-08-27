John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know They're Morons

It's really been something to see all of the cable and broadcast network journalists let the mask slip. Actually, they never tried very hard to keep the mask on while on air … it was obvious that they were liberally biased and basically stenographers for the DNC.

One-time Republican primary debate moderator John Harwood, the former CNN White House correspondent who left after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air, had some thoughts Tuesday about the people who last fall decided that Kamala Harris was the dangerous choice to lead America after four years of the Biden administration.

Yes, we could have had Harris, who would have continued Joe Biden's open border policy, but we ended up with Trump, who has negotiated six peace deals so far and is working on a seventh, and who set back Iran's nuclear program by many years. He's also closed the border and is deporting murderers, rapists, gang members, and drug dealers who were hiding out in sanctuary cities.

Harwood thinks the morons who thought Harris was the dangerous candidate probably don't know they're morons, because they're morons.

all the morons who looked at the two candidates last fall and decided Kamala Harris was the dangerous choice for America ought to recognize by now that they are morons



(though, being morons, maybe they won't) — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 26, 2025

She was, though. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 26, 2025

If Harris had been elected, we'd have deployed US troops to Ukraine by now. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 26, 2025

Please keep insulting the voters.



It’s a bold strategy that may work even better than “basket of deplorables.” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 26, 2025

And you play acted as an unbiased journalist for how many years? Grievously dishonest. — Dennis Connolly (@Deconn) August 26, 2025

I think a lot of people are realizing now that the stakes were bigger than they seemed last fall. — Egor Khimichenko (@EgorKhimi) August 26, 2025

Kammy could not do an unscripted press conference or interview with somebody like Joe Rogan.



What are the chances of her sitting for 3 hours with Putin?



ZERO — mke394 (@mke394) August 27, 2025

Name one policy she even had — The Market Optimist (@marketsoptimist) August 26, 2025

What is the Democrat platform for 2026? — Dan the Man (@blinverted) August 26, 2025

Yeah there would be another 10 million criminal illegal immigrants flooding into the country.



No thanks. — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕒𝕜 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@Hank_Braak) August 26, 2025

You are dumber than her if you believe this. That bar is very very low — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) August 26, 2025

Until Democrats realize how historically awful Kamala was, they have no chance to recover. — Irwin M Fletcher, Esq. (@woodifitweretru) August 26, 2025

She's still leading the pack for the 2028 presidential nomination

Kamala Harris was and is still a moron. Literally. — America (@AmericaOne76) August 26, 2025

A major reason why trust in the media is at a record low is because "impartial" journalists like John Harwood think that more than half of the country are morons. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 26, 2025

In this moment, in which the moment is now and happening as we speak, you need to know what a moron is… 🪞 — Marv-Ellis (@marvalous80) August 26, 2025

America is unburdened by that cackling wino… — CJR (@ChrisR_1122) August 26, 2025

Imagine if you hadn't pretended Biden was fine and had a primary instead of foisting Cackles the Clown on us. Oh well! — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) August 26, 2025

You mean Kamala Harris that never won a primary to run for President? — Donna Bradshaw (@BrafshawD41096) August 26, 2025

Harris couldn't even tell the sycophants on "The View" what she'd do differently from Joe Biden, who was cognitively impaired.

Actually we’re still not tired of winning — fedaykin reepicheep (@mauddweeb) August 26, 2025

