John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know They're Morons

VIP
VIP
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on August 27, 2025
It's really been something to see all of the cable and broadcast network journalists let the mask slip. Actually, they never tried very hard to keep the mask on while on air … it was obvious that they were liberally biased and basically stenographers for the DNC. 

One-time Republican primary debate moderator John Harwood, the former CNN White House correspondent who left after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air, had some thoughts Tuesday about the people who last fall decided that Kamala Harris was the dangerous choice to lead America after four years of the Biden administration.

Yes, we could have had Harris, who would have continued Joe Biden's open border policy, but we ended up with Trump, who has negotiated six peace deals so far and is working on a seventh, and who set back Iran's nuclear program by many years. He's also closed the border and is deporting murderers, rapists, gang members, and drug dealers who were hiding out in sanctuary cities.

Harwood thinks the morons who thought Harris was the dangerous candidate probably don't know they're morons, because they're morons.

She's still leading the pack for the 2028 presidential nomination

Harris couldn't even tell the sycophants on "The View" what she'd do differently from Joe Biden, who was cognitively impaired.

