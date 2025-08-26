NYT's Peter Baker More Concerned With Restaurant Reservations Than Homicides

Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military...
Brett T. | 9:10 PM on August 26, 2025

A little more than a week ago, New York Times White House correspondent and DNC stenographer Peter Baker noted that ever since President Donald Trump federalized the Washington, D.C. police force and sent in the National Guard to get crime out of control, restaurants in D.C. had seen business plummet by 25 percent. Baker was busted for comparing data from Summer Restaurant Week last year to a non-Restaurant Week this year.

Baker must have been stung by the replies to his post, because he's at it again, pointing to a New York Times story about reservations for Summer Restaurant Week being 25 percent lower than last year's Restaurant Week. "As troops walk the streets, Washington restaurants report a slump," the Times reports.

Did Baker happen to hear about the 12-day streak with no homicides?

Correlation is not causation. Are the troops scaring people away from the restaurant district?

The New York Times is determined to make some connection here to make it sound like the National Guard troops are scaring people away from upscale restaurants. We guess they'd rather have the crime back.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CRIME DONALD TRUMP THE NEW YORK TIMES WASHINGTON

