Rep. Jasmine Crockett: It Makes No Sense Not to Send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to His Home Country

As Fox News' Bill Melugin reported last week, the Department of Homeland Security notified Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s counsel via email that ICE may deport him to Uganda “no earlier than 72 hours from now.” As our own Eric V. reported, all roads lead to Uganda for Agrego Garcia:

Advertisement

Garcia and his legal team have been painted into a corner with brushes (unintentionally) provided by activist judges. One prevented him from being deported to his home country of El Salvador, another gave his attorneys time to challenge deportation to another country (in this case, Uganda), and yet another judge released him from federal custody, allowing ICE to start the deportation process. The confluence of these judgments has left the Democrats' poster boy of deportation with three choices. Accept deportation. Conviction, prison time, then deportation. Acquittal, then deportation.

Democrats are fighting deportation (of anyone) in every way possible. At a press briefing, a lawyer for Abrego Garcia said, “It is preposterous that they would send him to Africa, to a country where he doesn’t even speak the language.” The primary language spoken in Uganda is English.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says it makes no sense to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda, which is not his home country. She doesn't seem to have kept up on recent events. The reason this made news at all is that Abrego Garcia was "mistakenly" deported to his home country of El Salvador. A judge insisted he be flown back to the United States.

Let’s be clear: deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda makes no sense—it’s not his home country. Nothing about this process has been fair. ICE is targeting him with cruelty. This is the weaponization of government, not justice. https://t.co/YNIzn0ydNW — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) August 25, 2025

We deported him to his home country. That's what all of the fuss was about. Abrego Garcia had a withholding of removal to his home country; thus, his deportation there was a mistake, and that's what made the headlines.

Democrats didn't want Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador (HIS HOME), instead Democrats want Kilmar Abrego Garcia to stay in the US, (NOT HIS HOME).

He was given an option to be deported to Costa Rica, which he refused, so Uganda will now be his new home.

Kick rocks traitor. — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) August 25, 2025

Abrego refused a plea deal that would have had him plead guilty to the federal smuggling charges against him, serve time, and then be deported to Costa Rica. He just can't stay here.

Cool, send him back to his homeland, El Salvador! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 25, 2025

Fine. Fine. We will advocate to deport him to El Salvador 😊 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) August 25, 2025

Sending him home was the original move, but people got mad. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 25, 2025

Let’s be clear: He was sent to his home country and you all went trying to bring him back. Uganda it is — SS (@ss_scmb) August 25, 2025

Well we tried his home country and you complained. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) August 25, 2025

You objected to him being sent home. — Tommaso di Maria (@tommasodi_di) August 25, 2025

Advertisement

So remember when we deported him to his home country in the first place? — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) August 25, 2025

We tried to send him to El Salvador and you people freaked out. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) August 25, 2025

Garcia could have returned to his home country any time, and declined to do so, going to court to avoid it.



He was offered Costa Rica as an alternative and refused that too.



So now Uganda is willing to take him. He can still self deport. — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) August 25, 2025

It does make no sense that he's not still in his home country of El Salvador, but the U.S. government "mistakenly" sent him home, and the Left freaked out.

He's got to go somewhere. He's not staying here.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.