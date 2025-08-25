Daily Beast: 'Polling Guru' Says Trump Is Cratering With Independents
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: It Makes No Sense Not to Send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to His Home Country

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Fox News' Bill Melugin reported last week, the Department of Homeland Security notified Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s counsel via email that ICE may deport him to Uganda “no earlier than 72 hours from now.” As our own Eric V. reported, all roads lead to Uganda for Agrego Garcia:

Garcia and his legal team have been painted into a corner with brushes (unintentionally) provided by activist judges. One prevented him from being deported to his home country of El Salvador, another gave his attorneys time to challenge deportation to another country (in this case, Uganda), and yet another judge released him from federal custody, allowing ICE to start the deportation process. The confluence of these judgments has left the Democrats' poster boy of deportation with three choices.

Accept deportation.

Conviction, prison time, then deportation.

Acquittal, then deportation.

Democrats are fighting deportation (of anyone) in every way possible. At a press briefing, a lawyer for Abrego Garcia said, “It is preposterous that they would send him to Africa, to a country where he doesn’t even speak the language.” The primary language spoken in Uganda is English.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says it makes no sense to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda, which is not his home country. She doesn't seem to have kept up on recent events. The reason this made news at all is that Abrego Garcia was "mistakenly" deported to his home country of El Salvador. A judge insisted he be flown back to the United States.

We deported him to his home country. That's what all of the fuss was about. Abrego Garcia had a withholding of removal to his home country; thus, his deportation there was a mistake, and that's what made the headlines.

Abrego refused a plea deal that would have had him plead guilty to the federal smuggling charges against him, serve time, and then be deported to Costa Rica. He just can't stay here.

It does make no sense that he's not still in his home country of El Salvador, but the U.S. government "mistakenly" sent him home, and the Left freaked out.

He's got to go somewhere. He's not staying here.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

