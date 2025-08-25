Oh, the Irony! Check Out Why a Lawyer for Kilmar Abrego Garcia Says He Can't Go to Uganda (VIDEO)

The irony of this story is so thick you could cut it with a knife. We've written a lot about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the 'Maryland man' (read: illegal immigrant) who was deported to El Salvador and quickly became the Democrats' poster child for the mean old Trump administration.

Well, he came back to America only to learn he could be deported again, this time to Uganda.

Earlier today, there was a rally for Garcia outside the Baltimore ICE office, and Garcia spoke, through a translator.

Well, yes and no. The Trump administration asserts he does. And it appears he didn't speak through a translator when he met with Chris Van Hollen.

But that didn't stop Garcia's attorney from warning it's unfair to send him to Uganda because he 'doesn't speak the language.'

WATCH:

Lawyer for Kilmar Garcia: “It is preposterous that they would send him to Africa, to a country where he doesn’t even speak the language.” pic.twitter.com/b8ZFKoCan6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 25, 2025

Now this is where it gets really interesting.

Uganda’s official language since independence in 1962, English remains the dominant language used in government, education, business, and law. — @amuse (@amuse) August 25, 2025

Oh, the irony.

There's no argument this lawyer can make here. If Garcia doesn't speak English (or does, depending on the situation), that means he doesn't speak the main language in America OR Uganda, so there's no objection to deporting him.

Nice try, we guess.

Also, here's video of him speaking some English.

“Everything they’ve done is because he had the temerity to exercise his human rights.



Funny. I thought it was because he had the temerity to violently abuse his wife and to traffic other human beings. https://t.co/oGUHiBEynJ — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 25, 2025

Whoops.

NARRATOR: "Kilmar Garcia does not speak English, the language of the country (USA) in which he has been residing for 10 years." — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 25, 2025

You can't make this stuff up.

His lawyer is upset that ... checks notes... he is being sent from a country whose main language is English to a country whose main language is English because he doesn't speak English. — LeeZ (@LeeCZ73) August 25, 2025

Then people wonder why we loathe some lawyers.

So, a human trafficker that can't speak English well will be deported ... again. https://t.co/gjX4uGVQ3C



He will be sent to Uganda. Lawyer says that its not right to send him to a place where he doesn't speak the language.



Uhm... irony much? — Patrick O'Kelley (@PatrickOKelley6) August 25, 2025

So much irony.

It's actually embarrassing how bad this lawyer is at his job.

