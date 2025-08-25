Daily Beast: 'Polling Guru' Says Trump Is Cratering With Independents
Oh, the Irony! Check Out Why a Lawyer for Kilmar Abrego Garcia Says He Can't Go to Uganda (VIDEO)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 25, 2025
Twitchy

The irony of this story is so thick you could cut it with a knife. We've written a lot about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the 'Maryland man' (read: illegal immigrant) who was deported to El Salvador and quickly became the Democrats' poster child for the mean old Trump administration.

Well, he came back to America only to learn he could be deported again, this time to Uganda.

Earlier today, there was a rally for Garcia outside the Baltimore ICE office, and Garcia spoke, through a translator.

Well, yes and no. The Trump administration asserts he does. And it appears he didn't speak through a translator when he met with Chris Van Hollen.

But that didn't stop Garcia's attorney from warning it's unfair to send him to Uganda because he 'doesn't speak the language.'

WATCH:

Now this is where it gets really interesting.

Oh, the irony.

There's no argument this lawyer can make here. If Garcia doesn't speak English (or does, depending on the situation), that means he doesn't speak the main language in America OR Uganda, so there's no objection to deporting him.

Nice try, we guess.

Also, here's video of him speaking some English.

Whoops.

You can't make this stuff up. 

Then people wonder why we loathe some lawyers.

So much irony.

It's actually embarrassing how bad this lawyer is at his job.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

