Rep. Eric Swalwell Says ‘Nobel Newsom’ Is All the Rage in Norway

Brett T. | 9:10 PM on August 25, 2025
Twitchy

Even though it's Rep. Eric Swalwell, we still had to check to make sure this wasn't a parody account. Gov. Gavin Newsom has been busy not rebuilding homes but instead tending to his podcast and trolling President Donald Trump online, even though Trump won't be running for office in 2028, as Newsom most certainly will.

President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for not doing anything, and Swalwell, who wants us to believe he has friends in Norway (or anywhere else), says that "Nobel Newsom" is a thing.

No you didn't, and no they're not. For what?

We think it is.

We think it was an attempt at humor, but as we said, it falls apart the minute he claims he has friends.

