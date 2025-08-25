Homeland Security Trolls Kilmar Abrego Garcia Fan Rep. Pramila Jayapal

As you probably know, Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back "home" in Maryland, where he's under house arrest and awaiting trial for smuggling. Democrats are thrilled for the alleged MS-13 member and illegal alien, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who said she's thrilled to hear he's been released from custody.

Advertisement

This is fantastic news and I am thrilled for Kilmar Abrego Garcia! The Trump administration must stop their unfounded investigations and let his family remain together. https://t.co/QPVO4RDUF1 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) August 22, 2025

Let his family remain together. Send them all to Uganda.

The Department of Homeland Security let Jayapal know they're also thrilled:

DHS is thrilled that this MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, wife beater, and child predator is being processed for removal to Uganda! https://t.co/H4dQoPoFbB — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 25, 2025

We're with DHS.

Me to!!! Thank you DHS! — Freedom Sticks (@TXFreedomSticks) August 25, 2025

He will now be known as a "Uganda Man" — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 25, 2025

UGANDA BE KIDDING ME 😂😂😂 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 25, 2025

Deport back better — together!



Let’s just see how quickly he picks up English in an Ugandan clink surrounded by lots of lonely dudes. 👍🏻 — Alasdair Forrestal™ (@BoredJamesBored) August 25, 2025

Throw him the hell out out of our country — HRH Scott (@Addicted2Java) August 25, 2025

Can you just dispose of this clown already? — Blane (@BlaneShipleft) August 25, 2025

Some are chastising DHS for posting in such an unprofessional manner. To which DHS says:

Go Home. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2025

Democrats choose the strangest heroes. If only they fought for American citizens like they do for one illegal alien.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.