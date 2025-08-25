VIP
The Prison Across the Pond
Homeland Security Trolls Kilmar Abrego Garcia Fan Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you probably know, Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back "home" in Maryland, where he's under house arrest and awaiting trial for smuggling. Democrats are thrilled for the alleged MS-13 member and illegal alien, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who said she's thrilled to hear he's been released from custody.

Let his family remain together. Send them all to Uganda.

The Department of Homeland Security let Jayapal know they're also thrilled:

We're with DHS.

Some are chastising DHS for posting in such an unprofessional manner. To which DHS says:

Democrats choose the strangest heroes. If only they fought for American citizens like they do for one illegal alien.

***

 

We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN MARYLAND MS-13

