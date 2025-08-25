Daily Beast: 'Polling Guru' Says Trump Is Cratering With Independents

If you were to believe Democrats and the media, all of President Donald Trump's policies are unpopular, most recently, federalizing the police force in Washington, D.C., to tackle the crime epidemic. But even CNN pollster Harry Enten had to report that Americans overwhelmingly prefer Trump's approach to crime to that of President Biden. Meanwhile, the polls put the favorability of the Democratic Party at around 19 percent.

The Daily Beast managed to find a veteran pollster who says that swing voters are moving away from Trump and his policies.

America’s key swing voters are moving away from President Trump and his policies, according to a veteran pollster. https://t.co/BknQN7O7kj — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 25, 2025

The Daily Beast reports under the headline, "Polling Guru Reveals How Key Voters Have Turned ‘Substantially’ Against Trump." So who exactly is this "polling guru"? It's professor and political analyst Larry Sabato.

Larry Sabato isn't a pollster. He's also an anti-Trump crank. Can't take anything he says seriously. https://t.co/gc6W0wXoT1 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 25, 2025

The same Larry Sabato that predicted the 2024 presidential election 276–262 for Harris over Trump? — stratton (@StrattonH) August 25, 2025

Nobody pays attention to this bs anymore. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 25, 2025

"Polling guru" 🙄🤣 — Daniel Cressey (@KingdomAdvocate) August 25, 2025

You're citing Larry fucking Sabato, you ridiculous losers. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 25, 2025

Sabato’s entire career and reputation were destroyed by his TDS. — Useless Tree (@_Useless_Tree_) August 25, 2025

It’s Larry Sabato. He’s gone off the deep end. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) August 25, 2025

Sabato is not a pollster. He’s just a leftist crank. — One Eyed Man in the Land of the Blind (@SJonNantucket) August 25, 2025

Sabato isn’t an anything “guru”. He’s a dope. — Kory Jaiden (@JaidenKory) August 25, 2025

We did a "poll" of the replies to this post, and zero percent agreed with "polling guru" Sabato.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

