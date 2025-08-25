VIP
Divorced Parents, United by Duty: Owing Their Kids Shared Moments of Joy
Daily Beast: 'Polling Guru' Says Trump Is Cratering With Independents

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 25, 2025
If you were to believe Democrats and the media, all of President Donald Trump's policies are unpopular, most recently, federalizing the police force in Washington, D.C., to tackle the crime epidemic. But even CNN pollster Harry Enten had to report that Americans overwhelmingly prefer Trump's approach to crime to that of President Biden. Meanwhile, the polls put the favorability of the Democratic Party at around 19 percent.

The Daily Beast managed to find a veteran pollster who says that swing voters are moving away from Trump and his policies.

The Daily Beast reports under the headline, "Polling Guru Reveals How Key Voters Have Turned ‘Substantially’ Against Trump." So who exactly is this "polling guru"? It's professor and political analyst Larry Sabato.

We did a "poll" of the replies to this post, and zero percent agreed with "polling guru" Sabato.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

