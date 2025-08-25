Adam Kinzinger Says Deploying the National Guard Violates the Spirit of the Second Amendment

As Twitchy reported, Adam Kinzinger recently teamed up with Tim Miller on The Bulwark's podcast to ridicule the "girl's style" pull-ups that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was doing in his fitness challenge with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Kinzinger's back, posting a video of him doing 50 chin-ups, the correct military way. No, just kidding … he was trying to make some sort of point. If we've got it straight, he considers the National Guard a militia under the definition of the Second Amendment. Now, the idea of a militia was to guard against government tyranny. But what happens when a fascist dictator like President Trump uses the militia as a show of force of the government?

The second amendment guarantees the right to a militia to guard against federal tyranny. But if a president can use that force against its own state, against the wishes of that state, then it is no militia at all and a clear violation of the second amendment. pic.twitter.com/F2ht5EQwae — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 24, 2025

Were we close?

It must tear you up inside to be so powerless. — G (@stevensongs) August 25, 2025

I would have liked your video if you cried, but you only whined , so no like this time — Vicesrus (@vicesrus) August 25, 2025

And that’s why the Second Amendment is an individual right. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) August 25, 2025

Everything Adam just said is wrong. — David (@_ALibertyWizard) August 25, 2025

The National Guard is not nor was it ever "The Militia" mentioned in the 2nd Amendment. The People are the Militia — Michigan Gun Guy (@MichiganGunGuy) August 25, 2025

He’s not using the national guard AGAINST the state. — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) August 25, 2025

He's using it against criminals, which the Democrats now support.

This is one of the most mangled explanations of the 2nd Amendment that I've ever heard. Everything you've said can and will be used as evidence against you. — ConcernedBystander (@GreyPerson998) August 25, 2025

That is the most bizarre reading of the 2nd Amendment ever.



There are legitimate objections to the use of the Guard for routine law enforcement, but it has nothing to do with the 2nd Amendment. — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) August 25, 2025

It's almost as if the reason it doesn't make sense is because you're completely wrong. — Modest Proposals (@modestpropos4l) August 25, 2025

What you said makes no sense. — Chuck (@Chuck96705218) August 25, 2025

Also, the modern National Guard swears allegiance both to the US as a whole and to their own state, so either the president or their governor can call them up. That's not a Second Amendment violation. That's how it's designed to work. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 25, 2025

That is NOT what the 2A says, you troglodyte. It is a restraint against government interference with our fundamental right to keep and bear arms. That’s it. That’s what it does. Stop posting this incorrect cringe BS. — Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) August 25, 2025

It's almost like the Guard is not the militia mentioned in the 2nd Amendment, you idiot. — "Devil" Anse Hatfield (@AFistfulof45s) August 25, 2025

That's really a stretch, even for Kinzinger.

***