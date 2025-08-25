Aaron Rupar Catches President Trump Trying to Hide the Nasty Bruising on His...
Adam Kinzinger Says Deploying the National Guard Violates the Spirit of the Second Amendment

Brett T. | 9:40 PM on August 25, 2025
Imgflip

As Twitchy reported, Adam Kinzinger recently teamed up with Tim Miller on The Bulwark's podcast to ridicule the "girl's style" pull-ups that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was doing in his fitness challenge with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 

Kinzinger's back, posting a video of him doing 50 chin-ups, the correct military way. No, just kidding … he was trying to make some sort of point. If we've got it straight, he considers the National Guard a militia under the definition of the Second Amendment. Now, the idea of a militia was to guard against government tyranny. But what happens when a fascist dictator like President Trump uses the militia as a show of force of the government?

Were we close?

He's using it against criminals, which the Democrats now support.

That's really a stretch, even for Kinzinger. 

***

