Aaron Rupar Catches President Trump Trying to Hide the Nasty Bruising on His Hand

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar has President Donald Trump this time. Never mind that the White House tried to hide President Joe Biden's unsteady gait by surrounding him with staffers. Trump has nasty bruising on the back of his right hand, and according to Rupar, Trump is trying to hide it from the cameras. He certainly doesn't look like he's trying too hard.

Trump is trying to hide the back of his right hand from cameras but here you can see the nasty bruising on it pic.twitter.com/VrhgWDXLkA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

He's finished now!

Keith Olbermann saw an opportunity to pimp his podcast:

WTF WITH TRUMP'S HAND? IS TRUMP DYING, OR IS HE JUST FINE? And why doesn't the media fixate on HIS health crisis 1% as much as it did and still does about Biden's?



GET THE ALL-NEW COUNTDOWN PODCAST HERE: https://t.co/fvqKtsewUR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 25, 2025

Seriously, why doesn't the media fixate on Trump's "health crisis" as much as it did about Biden? Jake Tapper just did a publicity tour for his book about how the White House fooled the press into missing Biden's cognitive and physical decline. The media just passed along the White House's narrative that all these videos we were seeing with our own eyes were "cheap fakes."

He’s trying so hard to hide it that reporters can easily take pictures of it in the White House? — American Dissident (@F10fromMAGArone) August 25, 2025

Doesn't appear to be hiding anything 🤔 — TheRealBigJake (@thereal_bigjake) August 25, 2025

So covert. — Mirjana Hrgovcic (@TetaMiki2) August 25, 2025

He is clearly showing the back of his hand. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 25, 2025

He’s hiding it so much he pointed it directly at the camera



You’re an amazing journalist, a-Aron 😂 — WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) August 25, 2025

He’s trying to hide the back of his hand while having it outstretched and unhidden? 🥴 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) August 25, 2025

Is that bruise preventing him from doing his job? Because as far as I can tell, this is the most active presidency of anyone’s lifetime. — Alfredo Garza (@Alfredo32419283) August 25, 2025

He's been backhanding Gavin Newsom. — Sheriff Roy Coffee (@SheriffCoffee) August 25, 2025

Really? That’s all you have? — Renee Graham (@ReneeGr59595933) August 25, 2025

Hard to believe that this got by @jaketapper 🤷‍♀️ — EvangelineDryden 🌏 (@EvangelineDryd) August 25, 2025

He doesn’t appear to be hiding it in this picture, numbnuts… — 10% for the Big Guy (@KeepUrDoctor) August 25, 2025

But Rupar said he's trying to hide it, so that must be true.

There sure are a lot of doctors on X who know full well where the bruising came from.

***