Aaron Rupar Catches President Trump Trying to Hide the Nasty Bruising on His Hand

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar has President Donald Trump this time. Never mind that the White House tried to hide President Joe Biden's unsteady gait by surrounding him with staffers. Trump has nasty bruising on the back of his right hand, and according to Rupar, Trump is trying to hide it from the cameras. He certainly doesn't look like he's trying too hard.

He's finished now!

Keith Olbermann saw an opportunity to pimp his podcast:

Seriously, why doesn't the media fixate on Trump's "health crisis" as much as it did about Biden? Jake Tapper just did a publicity tour for his book about how the White House fooled the press into missing Biden's cognitive and physical decline. The media just passed along the White House's narrative that all these videos we were seeing with our own eyes were "cheap fakes."

But Rupar said he's trying to hide it, so that must be true.

There sure are a lot of doctors on X who know full well where the bruising came from.

