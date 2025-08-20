Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)
Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of...
National Guard Troops in DC Inviting Teens to Sit in 'Scary' Humvees
Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another...
It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House...
VIP
HVAC Repairman Shocked by Homebodies: X Users Clap Back with Why Home Is...
It Looks Like Kamala's Social Media Team May Still Have a Gig After...
Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo
Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive...
VIP
Amid the Democratic Party's Collapse Is an Opportunity for the GOP
CNN's Abby Phillip Says, Sadly, We Still Have to Explain That Slavery Was...
The Masks Are OFF! Ben Rhodes Says Dem Leaders Should Endorse Mamdani Because...

DHS Corrects Newspapers Using ‘Undocumented Immigrants’ in Headlines

Brett T. | 11:10 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy

We'll sometimes do posts on style guides, which lay out rules for journalists on things like how to spell certain words (e.g., Koran vs. Quran), how to punctuate, and what to capitalize (such as Black vs. white — that was some convoluted logic behind that decision). Another example is the use of the word legally correct "alien" to describe someone in the country illegally. The Associated Press Stylebook and other guides would prefer you to use "undocumented immigrants."

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security has released its own style guide, correcting headline writers who use "undocumented" when they mean illegal.

Next thing you know you will be calling burglars “undocumented houseguests.”

Based.

You know that the press will still use undocumented immigrants and undocumented workers.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Advertisement

Remember when President Joe Biden went on MSNBC to apologize for calling Laken Riley's killer an illegal immigrant? He was worried about the feelings of a murderer. "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect," Biden told MSNBC. "They built this country." (He also referred to illegal aliens as "model citizens.")

***

Tags:

DHS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
Brett T.
Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas Female Rep In Capitol Restroom
Warren Squire
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)
RickRobinson
Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps
Brett T.
It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House Passes Redistricting Bill
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal Doug P.
Advertisement