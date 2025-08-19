TikToker Says Group of 'Loco' Marines Is Patrolling CA to Get Rid of ICE

OK, everything about this video is wrong. This is not a Marine, and Marines wouldn't go rogue and obstruct ICE. Be he claims — as far as we can tell from the translation — that the Marines are loco and 25 of them are patrolling the San Fernando Valley and scaring away ICE agents.

25 U.S. Marines in San Fernando, California say they are going to “get rid of ICE”..



👀 pic.twitter.com/Y42Hn8yExz — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 18, 2025

Somehow, we don't believe him.

You sure those are US MARINE uniforms? I’m not. — Maga Magason (@MitchVnp2d49vzr) August 18, 2025

My hunch is they are not Marines.



But if they are, they won’t be tomorrow. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) August 18, 2025

This isn't a marine — BD InTheHouse (@Jeff29340275) August 18, 2025

But he is wearing an air force hat. How's he going to do this when he doesn't even know what branch hat he has on? — j red (@jred1227) August 19, 2025

Number one that's no Marine that's a bad cosplay costume that doesn't come close to what we wear. — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) August 19, 2025

Wait… who is the Marine? — Misha (@MishaStan11) August 18, 2025

Absolute fraud, the uniform isn’t put together correctly, stolen valor — Michael (@TexasMichael24) August 18, 2025

I don’t think that’s a US Marine issue uniform. — OkieGigi (@okiegigi8212) August 18, 2025

Not a Marine. Fake — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) August 18, 2025

I'm kind of doubting they are Marines. Maybe ICE should check them out. — Science Nerd (@ScienceNerd2025) August 18, 2025

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



That is not a Marine. Not even a cheap imitation.



Total fraud. — Richkharding (@richkharding) August 19, 2025

That's not a Marine uniform. — Miranduran (@Miranduran420) August 18, 2025

But the whole idea is that they're going to roll up on ICE agents and frighten them away with their Marine uniforms, because Marines are loco.

Give it a shot there chief. — Jersey Tarheel1 (@jerztarheel) August 18, 2025

I’ll stand by what I’ve said already - no way in hell that’s a Marine. Stolen valor. — Coffee and Grit (@CoffeeNGrit) August 18, 2025

Another account claimed they were Mexican Marines. This editor had to look up if Mexico even has a Marine Corps. It turns out they do, and they're the naval infantry force of the Mexican Navy.

HOLY SH*T: 🚨 Mexican Marines have ZERO authority here!



Think this a diplomatic blunder or an act of aggression?



Just know 25 Mexican Marines were just caught patrolling the San Fernando Valley in California to directly confront ICE agents! pic.twitter.com/7y3aMMNcCb — News - Tom Homan 🇺🇸 Border Czar - Commentary (@TomHoman_) August 18, 2025

This editor really needs to shape up on his Spanish so he can translate this nonsense himself. This certainly looks like some dude cosplaying. And ICE is going to go running scared when they see the Marine "logo"? It's much more likely that retired Marines would be joining ICE to round up the illegals.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

