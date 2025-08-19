TikToker Says Group of 'Loco' Marines Is Patrolling CA to Get Rid of ICE

Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spit...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on August 19, 2025
Twitchy

OK, everything about this video is wrong. This is not a Marine, and Marines wouldn't go rogue and obstruct ICE. Be he claims — as far as we can tell from the translation — that the Marines are loco and 25 of them are patrolling the San Fernando Valley and scaring away ICE agents.

Somehow, we don't believe him.

But the whole idea is that they're going to roll up on ICE agents and frighten them away with their Marine uniforms, because Marines are loco.

Another account claimed they were Mexican Marines. This editor had to look up if Mexico even has a Marine Corps. It turns out they do, and they're the naval infantry force of the Mexican Navy.

This editor really needs to shape up on his Spanish so he can translate this nonsense himself. This certainly looks like some dude cosplaying. And ICE is going to go running scared when they see the Marine "logo"? It's much more likely that retired Marines would be joining ICE to round up the illegals.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

