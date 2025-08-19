Rep. Jamie Raskin Tells MSNBC It’s Great That Trump Wants to Investigate January 6

You can tell that Democrats are going to hold on to January 6, 2021, forever. If you didn't believe that before, here's Rep. Jamie Raskin — who accepted a "preemptive pardon" along with the other members of the January 6 select committee — saying he welcomes the opportunity to educate "new generations of Americans" on how President Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election. Raskin tells MSNBC it's great that Trump wants another probe into January 6. Finally, we agree on something, because we have a lot of outstanding questions as well.

Trump wants another probe into J6–great! Let’s review how he organized extremist groups, Christian white nationalists and MAGA politicians to attack an election he lost 306-237 in the electoral college and by more than 7 million votes. Let’s start by hearing from 140 wounded… pic.twitter.com/4mwaOyNlms — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) August 19, 2025

… officers whose lives changed that day.

No, let's start with the missing gigabytes of evidence. Let's examine the evidence withheld by Liz Cheney and other committee members.

You sound worried. — Kristina (@xtinawitha) August 19, 2025

No, he welcomes an investigation.

Like you, this won't age well — CalistaCapulet (@CalistaCapulet) August 19, 2025

You lying weasel ! The j6 committee is what will be looked into . You destroyed the evidence of all of your conclusions to make it impossible to refute . Every damned member of the J6 committee should be thrown into the same jail that the citizens were held in . — Jon Hu (@JonHu564533) August 19, 2025

Jamie isn't going to like the findings.. Preserve your records (don't delete anymore J6 committee documents) and don't leave the country.. — David S (@DaveWave714) August 19, 2025

I don't think you are going to like how it will turn out. — 🌟Texas Free Thinker🌟 (@GenX_Thomas) August 19, 2025

You dont care, 60 Secret Service agents were injured when your supporters tried to storm the White Househttps://t.co/LGrs4QVDxf — Greta_USA (@DEI_Greta) August 19, 2025

Love the smell of panic. Treasonous hack. — EMME celery juicer (@CeleryEmme) August 19, 2025

Let's investigate how you were offered and ACCEPTED a criminal pardon? — Us2plus5 (hee/haw) (@dandkgagnon) August 19, 2025

Protecting much, Jamie?🙄 — CountingKittens (@NealieAllie) August 19, 2025

Democrats still pushing this hoax even though everyone knows the truth now?



Biden didn’t pardon the January 6th committee for being honest. — LeonWBrown 🇺🇸 (@LeonWBrown2) August 19, 2025

We don't even know if it was Joe Biden or someone using the autopen.

It’s genuinely amazing you’re capable of being this full of shit. — Harry Sparrow (@Harry__Sparrow) August 19, 2025

We're with Raskin … let's go for it. We hear neither Cheney nor Adam Kinzinger are busy right now.

