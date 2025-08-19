Rep. Jamie Raskin Tells MSNBC It’s Great That Trump Wants to Investigate January 6

Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

You can tell that Democrats are going to hold on to January 6, 2021, forever. If you didn't believe that before, here's Rep. Jamie Raskin — who accepted a "preemptive pardon" along with the other members of the January 6 select committee — saying he welcomes the opportunity to educate "new generations of Americans" on how President Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election. Raskin tells MSNBC it's great that Trump wants another probe into January 6. Finally, we agree on something, because we have a lot of outstanding questions as well.

… officers whose lives changed that day.

No, let's start with the missing gigabytes of evidence. Let's examine the evidence withheld by Liz Cheney and other committee members.

No, he welcomes an investigation.

We don't even know if it was Joe Biden or someone using the autopen.

We're with Raskin … let's go for it. We hear neither Cheney nor Adam Kinzinger are busy right now.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6

