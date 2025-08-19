Alec Baldwin Asks If Trump Is Going to Federalize the NBA

Alec Baldwin is looking rough. Shooting and killing your cinematographer must take a toll. We'd think this was AI because it's so stupid, but AI would have come up with a much more flattering rendering.

Baldwin, who doesn't live in Washington, D.C., is upset that President Trump has federalized the police department and sent in the National Guard (which was perfectly within his rights). What other cities does he have in his plan? Is he going to federalize the NYPD next? The NFL? The NBA?

Yes, Trump is going to federalize the NBA.

Alec Baldwin says that since now President Trump has federalized the DC police, he might next do it to New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Boston.



Let’s hope so.



(alecbaldwin.official on TT) pic.twitter.com/2ryaBqLUQi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 15, 2025

WNBA? — Old Person (@tkdheadmaster) August 17, 2025

He should federalize the WNBA and make it profitable.

What a complete imbecile. — Lee (@Lee_LovingLife) August 16, 2025

Surprise, surprise, Alec Baldwin knows about as much about the constitutional status of DC as he does about firearm safety. — @KevinGutzman (@KevinGutzman) August 16, 2025

Democrats, the self anointed intellectuals of our time don't seem to know yet that DC is a federal government territory (DISTRICT).

LOL — CoolRick and 1 million others (@CoolRickCentral) August 17, 2025

1. The District of Columbia has been a federal entity since 1800; you can't "federalize" what's already federal



2. No other city has this status and, therefore, the feds cannot do the same anywhere else — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) August 15, 2025

He has the legal right of authority over DC. In 1973, Congress gave the President the authority, and Nixon signed it. Jeezzz. — PaulMatthew (@PaulMatthew7734) August 15, 2025

He looks terrible. TDS is kicking his butt. — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) August 15, 2025

Baldwin thought this was worth recording and posting to TikTok for the public to see.

