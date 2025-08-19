Alec Baldwin Asks If Trump Is Going to Federalize the NBA

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 19, 2025
Photo/Julie Jacobson

Alec Baldwin is looking rough. Shooting and killing your cinematographer must take a toll. We'd think this was AI because it's so stupid, but AI would have come up with a much more flattering rendering.

Baldwin, who doesn't live in Washington, D.C., is upset that President Trump has federalized the police department and sent in the National Guard (which was perfectly within his rights). What other cities does he have in his plan? Is he going to federalize the NYPD next? The NFL? The NBA?

Yes, Trump is going to federalize the NBA.

He should federalize the WNBA and make it profitable.

Baldwin thought this was worth recording and posting to TikTok for the public to see.

