White House Correspondent Embarrassed That Conservative 'Dominated' the Zelensky Q&A

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 18, 2025
CNN

CNN's senior media correspondent Brian Stelter was practically giddy Monday morning to learn that "MS NOW" was "scooping up" dozens of journalists as part of its rebranding effort, now that it's been dumped by NBC News. Stelter didn't name any names, but maybe some of the "journalists" dropped by MSNBC will be hired back at drastic pay cuts.

But the real bug up Stelter's butt is who is calling themselves journalists these days. The White House Correspondents Association had a stranglehold on the seating chart in the White House briefing room, but President Donald Trump mixed things up a bit by adding some fresher blood to the pool.

Keep in mind that Stelter's not saying any of this; he talked to a grumpy veteran White House correspondent who said it for him. How is the administration allowing conservative influencers (and Fox News' Peter Doocy) to ask questions at something so important as peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky?

Was this a CNN White House correspondent, or is Stelter just the guy they call to complain to? The media has been embarrassing itself for years now, but they still don't get it.

Agreed … kick out CNN and the rest of the legacy media and bring in some unbiased high schoolers.

Stelter and Liam Reilly write:

Monday’s pool, for example, included several conservative news outlets — Fox News, Breitbart and the Washington Examiner — but excluded the wire services that used to be a backbone of the press corps.

Fox’s Peter Doocy asked the pair of presidents five questions. The other primary voice was Brian Glenn, a pro-Trump pundit who works for Real America’s Voice, a MAGA streaming startup featuring shows by Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk.

Glenn was allowed into the Oval Office event by White House aides despite not being assigned to the pool on Monday.

I'm telling!

The makeup of the press pool was noticed by some viewers, including Johanna Maska, who worked in the Obama White House press office.

Pointing out Glenn’s highly publicized relationship with a Republican congresswoman, Maska wrote on X, “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend and Steve Doocy’s son are dominating what seems to be an impromptu press conference, where the stakes of the meeting are nothing less than ‘peace in our time.’ The absurdity of the moment sometimes belies the seriousness of what’s at stake.”

Brian Glenn asked a good question of President Trump: “Do you think the American media really doesn’t even want a peace deal?” Glenn asked. “Because they’ve been so critical of you every step of the way as you lead the charge for peace.”

The mainstream press already had its stories written that Trump's Friday summit with Vladimir Putin was a failure that accomplished "nothing," as a peace deal wasn't struck. It got Zelensky and Europe's leaders to the White House, though.

Meanwhile, CNN has on panelists who don't even know that Trump's already brokered six peace deals … probably because they watch CNN.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

