‘What Reality Do You Live In?’ Scott Jennings Shocked Tara Setmayer Denies Trump’s Peace Deals Happened

Republican commentator Scott Jennings had to deal with the living wall of ignorance known as Tara Setmayer on Monday. She proved she truly lives in another world during CNN’s NewsNight. Jennings was touting President Donald Trump’s peace negotiation skills and all the deals brokered since his return to the White House. Because of those deals, Jennings is giving Trump latitude in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Setmayer was having none of it and went so far as to deny all of Trump’s mediated resolutions since the beginning of his second term. Crazy, huh?

HOLY SMOKES: Scott Jennings just STEAMROLLED an unhinged leftist claiming Trump hasn’t mediated 7 conflicts — “WHAT REALITY DO YOU LIVE IN?!” Absolutely cooked. The panel was melting down over Trump’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin when @ScottJenningsKY dropped this: “The president has solved like seven conflicts this year. I’m willing to give him some latitude to talk to Vladimir Putin and break the deadlock and try to move us toward a place where the killing comes to an end, because I think that’s what we should all be praying for.” That’s what triggered Tara Setmayer: “He actually hasn’t solved seven conflicts. There’s been a lot of talk about that—” Jennings returned fire: “What reality do you live in?!” “He’s literally got these guys in the White House where they’re signing documents and shaking hands!” “Acknowledge, the man is solving peace.” She kept rambling, but Jennings didn’t back down one inch: “It happens on almost a weekly basis. Just acknowledge it! Just acknowledge it.” “We report it on this network!” “Lying! Lying!” “You’re lying!”

It’s even more insane on video. (WATCH)

Looks like Jennings was off by one.

There are at least six. Here they are:

1)Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal (2025) 2) Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire (2025) 3) Israel-Iran ceasefire (2025) 4) Rwanda-DRC peace agreement (2025) 5) India-Pakistan ceasefire (2025) 6) Egypt-Ethiopia accord (2025)

The look on their faces says it all.



These gentlemen just ended one of the last Cold War conflicts. pic.twitter.com/nnmjDoQ18G — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 12, 2025

The Armenia and Azerbaijan agreement was signed just a few days ago. We guess Setmayer somehow missed it on whatever world she retreats to when not on CNN.

Of course, Jennings knew he was right and did his signature sip of victory while all the Democrat chaos swirled around him. (WATCH)

Debate is one thing. But outright lying about what Trump has accomplished on negotiating peace all over the world…I cannot abide. https://t.co/3MCEml5Ukk — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 12, 2025

They hate that Trump’s peace deals didn’t come from endless summits, think tanks, or 400-page “frameworks.”



They came from a President who could pick up the phone, cut through the bureaucratic fog, and get leaders to the table.



That’s why they pretend it never happened. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 12, 2025

They'll never give Trump credit for anything, Scott. NEVER! — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) August 12, 2025

Nope. They’ll never give Trump his due. As with Setmayer, they’ll go so far as to deny reality itself to avoid giving Trump credit for his many accomplishments.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

