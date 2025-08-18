State Department Revokes More Than 6,000 Student Visas

Hot Take: It's Sick That Relatives of People With Down Syndrome Advocate More...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 18, 2025
ImgFlip

While Columbia University agitator and Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil does the media rounds, it seems that thousands of other students are losing their visas under Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Among the reasons, besides assault and burglary? Support for terrorism.

Fox News reports:

The State Department has yanked more than 6,000 student visas in 2025 for overstays and law violations — including support for terrorism, Fox News Digital has learned. 

The roughly 6,000 visas that were pulled were primarily due to visa overstays or encounters with the law, including assault, DUIs, burglary and support for terrorism, the State Department told Fox News Digital. 

"Every single student visa revoked under the Trump Administration has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States," a senior State Department official said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "About 4,000 visas alone have been revoked because these visitors broke the law while visiting our country, including records of assault and DUIs."

Why is Khalil still here instead of being shown the red carpet by the media? He's been given an op-ed in the Washington Post and has now appeared on the New York Times' podcast, where he stated that the October 7 massacre of Jews was inevitable.

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Being here on a student visa means you're a guest in this country, and we reserve the right to kick you out for bad behavior.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

