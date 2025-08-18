State Department Revokes More Than 6,000 Student Visas

While Columbia University agitator and Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil does the media rounds, it seems that thousands of other students are losing their visas under Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Among the reasons, besides assault and burglary? Support for terrorism.

Rubio's State Department yanks more than 6K student visas due to assault, burglary, support for terrorism

Fox News reports:

The State Department has yanked more than 6,000 student visas in 2025 for overstays and law violations — including support for terrorism, Fox News Digital has learned. … The roughly 6,000 visas that were pulled were primarily due to visa overstays or encounters with the law, including assault, DUIs, burglary and support for terrorism, the State Department told Fox News Digital. "Every single student visa revoked under the Trump Administration has happened because the individual has either broken the law or expressed support for terrorism while in the United States," a senior State Department official said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "About 4,000 visas alone have been revoked because these visitors broke the law while visiting our country, including records of assault and DUIs."

Why is Khalil still here instead of being shown the red carpet by the media? He's been given an op-ed in the Washington Post and has now appeared on the New York Times' podcast, where he stated that the October 7 massacre of Jews was inevitable.

Being here on a student visa means you're a guest in this country, and we reserve the right to kick you out for bad behavior.

