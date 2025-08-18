Hot Take: It's Sick That Relatives of People With Down Syndrome Advocate More People Have It

VIP
The Democrats' Elitism Problem
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 18, 2025
Various

"Eugenics" became a hot topic recently when lefties were triggered by the American Eagle Outfitters ad claiming that actress Sydney Sweeney had "great jeans." And then, lefties argued that the controversy was never a real thing and was just made up by right-wingers. How that explains stories like MSNBC's piece about how "the choice of Sweeney as the sole face in it and the internet’s reaction reflect an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness, conservatism, and capitalist exploitation," we don't know. Newsweek's headline read, "Sydney Sweeney Fronts Ad Campaign for Jeans — Sparks Debate About Eugenics."

Speaking of eugenics, it was back in 2017 that CBS News reported that "Iceland is on pace to virtually eliminate Down syndrome through abortion." In 2020, The Atlantic published a cover story called “The Last Children of Down Syndrome,” which heavily featured Denmark, which offers prenatal Down syndrome screening to every pregnant woman; more than 95 percent choose to abort.

Needless to say, whenever the topic comes up, parents and family members of those with Down syndrome testify to how happy they are to have these people in their lives.

Columnist Richard Hanania would beg to differ, saying that they want more people to be born with the "disease."

It's sick all right.

Science tells us that clump of cells counts as a "human being" depending on whether the mother wants a baby or not.

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Maybe move to a more progressive country like Iceland or Denmark, where they're making progress on eugenics. 

