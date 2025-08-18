Hot Take: It's Sick That Relatives of People With Down Syndrome Advocate More People Have It

"Eugenics" became a hot topic recently when lefties were triggered by the American Eagle Outfitters ad claiming that actress Sydney Sweeney had "great jeans." And then, lefties argued that the controversy was never a real thing and was just made up by right-wingers. How that explains stories like MSNBC's piece about how "the choice of Sweeney as the sole face in it and the internet’s reaction reflect an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness, conservatism, and capitalist exploitation," we don't know. Newsweek's headline read, "Sydney Sweeney Fronts Ad Campaign for Jeans — Sparks Debate About Eugenics."

Speaking of eugenics, it was back in 2017 that CBS News reported that "Iceland is on pace to virtually eliminate Down syndrome through abortion." In 2020, The Atlantic published a cover story called “The Last Children of Down Syndrome,” which heavily featured Denmark, which offers prenatal Down syndrome screening to every pregnant woman; more than 95 percent choose to abort.

Needless to say, whenever the topic comes up, parents and family members of those with Down syndrome testify to how happy they are to have these people in their lives.

Columnist Richard Hanania would beg to differ, saying that they want more people to be born with the "disease."

Down syndrome is the one disease where the relatives of the people with the disease go around advocating more people have it.



It’s a uniquely sick thing. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 17, 2025

It's sick all right.

Related. The silliness of arguing about which clump of cells counts as a “human being.” https://t.co/6lIeaRqxrW — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 17, 2025

Science tells us that clump of cells counts as a "human being" depending on whether the mother wants a baby or not.

The argument is more that people with it should be allowed to live, but don't let that get in the way of this strawman. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) August 18, 2025

No, they go around saying those who have it should be allowed to live. — Femina Studiosa (@FeminaStudiosa) August 17, 2025

This is such a twisted interpretation of families who have downs kids who advocate for other parents not killing them. You’re awful. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) August 18, 2025

Wow. How to "lose" at life in one sentence. — ReggieGolds (@ReggieGolds) August 18, 2025

I never encountered anyone advocating more DS, only celebrating the lives and accomplishments of those who have it. — Joel J Miller (@joeljmiller) August 18, 2025

Down syndrome is not a disease. — Greg Brown (@the_Greglodon) August 18, 2025

Down Syndrome is NOT a disease 🤦‍♀️ — American Boomer (@schneggen2) August 18, 2025

"Advocating more people have it" is an awful take on the reality of "not killing babies who have it". — TheEducator (@DanExplainsIt) August 18, 2025

Their condition doesn’t make them evil. Apparently whatever you have does. — Mr. Beene (@beene_chuck) August 18, 2025

Could you possibly be more of a disgusting little cretin? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 18, 2025

No I’m pretty sure they are just saying their family member is a blessing and babies who have it shouldn’t be murdered, which is actually the uniquely sick thing. — Rachel, Spirited Sparrow (@SpiritedSparr0w) August 18, 2025

Such a truly cruel and pathetic thing to say. — Robyn (@robyndanielle12) August 18, 2025

How does someone get so darkly depraved? No one goes around advocating. We go around telling people not to eliminate/murder innocents.

Get help — GSong (@gloria_spielman) August 18, 2025

This might be the stupidest thing you ever posted — Jeremy Moshe (@JeremyK94632498) August 17, 2025

No one advocates "more people have it."

They go around telling you murderous psychopaths to leave those with it alone. At any stage of their life. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) August 18, 2025

Maybe move to a more progressive country like Iceland or Denmark, where they're making progress on eugenics.

