It's Time to Smash the (Trans) Patriarchy
Brett T. | 10:15 PM on August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We've been assured by the Democrats and the Left that President Donald Trump is just a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin. For his entire first term, the Democrats and the media struggled to prove that Trump was a Russian asset who colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary "Reset Button" Clinton.

But the press has been silent about Melania Trump. Sure, she didn't appear on the cover of Vogue like Jill Biden did. But she still wields influence, and she used it to send a letter to Putin telling him it's time to end the war with Ukraine.

Fox News reports:

First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin telling him "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the globe, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the "peace letter" the first lady penned to Putin, which  President Trump hand-delivered to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska, Fox News Digital has learned.

… the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology."

3/

Well said.

The first lady is so underestimated. She's quiet, but when she speaks (in one of many languages), it's important to listen.

***

