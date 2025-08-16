Melania Trump Sends Letter to Putin Calling for Peace: 'It's Time'

We've been assured by the Democrats and the Left that President Donald Trump is just a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin. For his entire first term, the Democrats and the media struggled to prove that Trump was a Russian asset who colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary "Reset Button" Clinton.

But the press has been silent about Melania Trump. Sure, she didn't appear on the cover of Vogue like Jill Biden did. But she still wields influence, and she used it to send a letter to Putin telling him it's time to end the war with Ukraine.

First Lady Melania Trump's 'peace letter' to Putin: 'It is time'

Fox News reports:

First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin telling him "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the globe, Fox News Digital has learned. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the "peace letter" the first lady penned to Putin, which President Trump hand-delivered to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska, Fox News Digital has learned.

First Lady's heartfelt letter is here. So beautifully written

First Lady's heartfelt letter is here. So beautifully written

"Dear President Putin,"

Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

2/ — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 16, 2025

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few."



"Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that…

… the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology."

"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself."

4/ — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 16, 2025

"In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone-you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time.

Sincerely,

Sincerely,

Well said.

Thank you @FLOTUS. That was a beautiful letter.

"It is time" the world needs and wants peace.

We are so proud to have such a wonderful woman as our First Lady! This message is perfect!

Thank you @FLOTUS you are a remarkable gentle hand in this world.

Be well

Thank you @FLOTUS you are a remarkable gentle hand in this world.

Be well

Excellent diplomacy in this letter.

Excellent diplomacy in this letter.

Well done ma'am.

The first lady is so underestimated. She's quiet, but when she speaks (in one of many languages), it's important to listen.

***