Gaza-Based Journalist Posts List of Complaints, Including That It's Hot Out

Journalists are a special class. Sen. Peter Welch knows that, and post this Wednesday:

More journalists have been killed in Gaza than died during WWl, WWll, the Korean War, the Vietnam War (including Cambodia and Laos conflicts), the Yugoslav Wars, and the Afghanistan War combined.



The U.S. can’t continue to fund Prime Minister Netanyahu’s reckless war plan. https://t.co/MKeB1OeTUG — Senator Peter Welch (@SenPeterWelch) August 13, 2025

Here we have a US Senator repeating this bogus statistic, sourced from the website of Freedom Forum, which has a list of SOME reporters who were killed in WWII. It doesn't even claim to be a complete list. https://t.co/eGh3eTj7PN — Seth Barron (@SethBarronNYC) August 13, 2025

Peter Welch failed an IQ test. https://t.co/CmS56O5oRl — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 13, 2025

Maybe it's just us, but a red flag goes up whenever we hear about a "Gaza-based journalist." The Palestinian stringers hired by Reuters and the Associated Press to cover the war on Hamas? The ones that have been pictured with their arms around the leaders of Hamas? The ones pictured on motorcycles with Hamas terrorists racing to cover the October 7 slaughter?

Excuse us if we're not moved by Welch's fake post.

Also, excuse us if we don't care that this Gaza-based journalist is complaining about the heat.

Imagine living in the streets:

💥under direct son heat

💥in a tent

💥no water

💥no food

💥no hygiene

💥no clean clothes

💥no soap 🧼

💥no toilets

💥no privacy

💥no safety

This is my life along with my family from yesterday.. pic.twitter.com/VesFEqtFz5 — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) August 13, 2025

That's 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

It could be worse. At least he has a charged iPhone to track the temperature. How hot do you think it is down in those tunnels?

no water 💥no food 📷no hygiene 📷no soap 📷 📷no privacy 📷no safety 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/nyGgqEsTTZ — Zoya ★ (@RealZoya1) August 13, 2025

Here’s one of 50 reasons I couldn’t care less that you can’t scrub your fat ass with soap. https://t.co/XywbxU0oNK pic.twitter.com/HOGL3sj428 — Caт Bee 🪶 🍉 (@CatShoshanna) August 13, 2025

Celebrating October 7 wasn’t such a good idea then was it me old cocker — Peter Baum (@baum_p) August 13, 2025

You must be very angry at Hamas. — Skyman (@_SkymanC) August 13, 2025

Tell your buddies in Hamas to immediately release all the hostages and unconditionally surrender. Otherwise STFU. — Maurice Hirsch, Adv. 🇮🇱 עו''ד מוריס הירש (@MauriceHirsch4) August 13, 2025

You know he's embedded with them. That's where he gets all of his facts and figures from.

Imagine being a journalist and not finding a single tip on the hostages ? — The Human Realist (@Thehumanrealist) August 13, 2025

Wow. That’s Iowa weather.



Except without the humidity.



And the winters.



If I were you, I’d try to overthrow Hamas. But that’s just me. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 13, 2025

Sucks. Ate the hostages free? — Yoor Mama (@yoormama) August 13, 2025

You weigh 300 pounds.



Release the hostages. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 13, 2025

Electricity and internet though? — Wrex (@wrexcarsalot) August 13, 2025

And an X and an Instagram account.

Does this clown really think he's going to earn our sympathy?

***