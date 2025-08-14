S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop...
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Dems Opposing Safer Streets in D.C....
VIP
Daily Beast: Veterans Beg Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Stop Killing Them
Double Down Dems: JB Pritzker Tells Party to Keep Pushing Their Unpopular Policies...
Dem Chuck Schumer Says He Feels Safe in D.C. and Those Who Claim...
Board Spends $2 Million to Figure Out How to 'Reintroduce' Columbus Statue in...
Court Rules That the Little Sisters of the Poor Provide Abortion Coverage
Brian Stelter Triggered by 'Stalinist Purge' at American Museums
Oh Honey No! Widow has Husband's Tattoo Removed From His Body and Framed
Look Out MAGA! Man Driving From Michigan to DC to Stop Trump
VIP
The Criminal Collapse of the Democratic Party
Woman Hands Out Whistles to DC Homeless to Blow If They’re Being Kidnapped...
Footlong Assault: Unhinged Leftist Learns the Hard Way You Don't Hurl Hoagies at...
Melania’s Had It: Slaps Hunter Biden with $1B Lawsuit Threat for His Epstein-Fueled...

Gaza-Based Journalist Posts List of Complaints, Including That It's Hot Out

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on August 14, 2025
Twitter

Journalists are a special class. Sen. Peter Welch knows that, and post this Wednesday:

Advertisement

Maybe it's just us, but a red flag goes up whenever we hear about a "Gaza-based journalist." The Palestinian stringers hired by Reuters and the Associated Press to cover the war on Hamas? The ones that have been pictured with their arms around the leaders of Hamas? The ones pictured on motorcycles with Hamas terrorists racing to cover the October 7 slaughter?

Excuse us if we're not moved by Welch's fake post.

Also, excuse us if we don't care that this Gaza-based journalist is complaining about the heat.

Recommended

Footlong Assault: Unhinged Leftist Learns the Hard Way You Don't Hurl Hoagies at Federal Law Enforcement
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's 95 degrees Fahrenheit. 

It could be worse. At least he has a charged iPhone to track the temperature. How hot do you think it is down in those tunnels?

You know he's embedded with them. That's where he gets all of his facts and figures from.

Advertisement

And an X and an Instagram account.

Does this clown really think he's going to earn our sympathy?

***

Tags:

GAZA HAMAS PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Footlong Assault: Unhinged Leftist Learns the Hard Way You Don't Hurl Hoagies at Federal Law Enforcement
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Dems Opposing Safer Streets in D.C. Are Acting Like Idiots
Warren Squire
Oh, So NOW Feelings Don't Matter! Justine Bateman Drops the Hammer on Karen Bass Over L.A. Crime
Amy Curtis
Look Out MAGA! Man Driving From Michigan to DC to Stop Trump
Brett T.
S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop Telling Crime Victims They’re Wrong
Warren Squire
Court Rules That the Little Sisters of the Poor Provide Abortion Coverage
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Footlong Assault: Unhinged Leftist Learns the Hard Way You Don't Hurl Hoagies at Federal Law Enforcement Amy Curtis
Advertisement