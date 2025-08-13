Footlong Assault: Unhinged Leftist Learns the Hard Way You Don't Hurl Hoagies at...
Woman Hands Out Whistles to DC Homeless to Blow If They’re Being Kidnapped by Fascist Regime

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 13, 2025
Twitchy

President Donald Trump is on a mission to clean up Washington, D.C., and over the weekend, he urged the homeless in the city to move out immediately, saying the government would give them places to go, far from the nation's capital. Gov. Gavin Newsom proved it was possible to clear the homeless off the streets just in time to host Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Of course, because it's Trump's doing, the Left is now fully dedicated to "helping" the unhoused in D.C. by letting them stay in their encampments. Rather than handing out meals, lefties are handing out toy whistles to the homeless to blow to call for help when they're being "kidnapped" by the feds. Listen to this girl with the requisite septum piercing.

If the homeless blow the whistle because they're being kidnapped by law enforcement, who is going to answer the call for help? The police?

We looked up the Free D.C. Project she mentioned, and we're sorry to say we just missed the Zoom seminar on "keeping D.C.'s young people safe during occupation," and we're going to miss Wednesday's "interactive training intensive," "Non-Cooperation Theory + Practice."

Is she, personally, going to come running to help if the feds are trying to kidnap the homeless? Or is the Free D.C. Project working with Antifa on this one?

We see that without USAID, they had to go with the cheap plastic toy whistles rather than metal ones. We're sure the homeless will appreciate them. Food? Shelter? No, a toy whistle.

