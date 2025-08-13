Woman Hands Out Whistles to DC Homeless to Blow If They’re Being Kidnapped by Fascist Regime

President Donald Trump is on a mission to clean up Washington, D.C., and over the weekend, he urged the homeless in the city to move out immediately, saying the government would give them places to go, far from the nation's capital. Gov. Gavin Newsom proved it was possible to clear the homeless off the streets just in time to host Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Of course, because it's Trump's doing, the Left is now fully dedicated to "helping" the unhoused in D.C. by letting them stay in their encampments. Rather than handing out meals, lefties are handing out toy whistles to the homeless to blow to call for help when they're being "kidnapped" by the feds. Listen to this girl with the requisite septum piercing.

BREAKING - Democrats in Washington DC are now handing out whistles to criminals and homeless people so they call for help when they are being arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/NyYcwBljQh — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 12, 2025

If the homeless blow the whistle because they're being kidnapped by law enforcement, who is going to answer the call for help? The police?

We looked up the Free D.C. Project she mentioned, and we're sorry to say we just missed the Zoom seminar on "keeping D.C.'s young people safe during occupation," and we're going to miss Wednesday's "interactive training intensive," "Non-Cooperation Theory + Practice."

All right, let's say a homeless person blows a whistle. Who is supposed to come and help them? Her? — BiteBack🇺🇲 (@Sharpeisnark) August 12, 2025

Bet she's been walking past these homeless people for years without batting an eye... but now she's offering plastic whistles. So noble. — LJ (@32_LJ) August 12, 2025

Every single person that responds to “help” a perpetrator or homeless person should be required to post a bond for that person and then take them home to assist them in their time of need. It’s fair, right? — Anotherworriedmom 🇺🇸 (@Anotherwor70978) August 13, 2025

Uh oh, the nose ring gang is at it again! — O’Show (@DKonski) August 12, 2025

Oh, that will scare the police, I'll bet. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 13, 2025

So they want to be arrested for obstruction? Good. — Debbie (@dlemoody) August 12, 2025

I’m begging for a follow-up on this one. — Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (@Skoorbekim) August 13, 2025

Who're they calling? 😂 The cops, a Democrat, or another homeless person? — Rob T (@robtidaho) August 13, 2025

These people are completely delusional. — Daniel Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) August 13, 2025

Is she, personally, going to come running to help if the feds are trying to kidnap the homeless? Or is the Free D.C. Project working with Antifa on this one?

We see that without USAID, they had to go with the cheap plastic toy whistles rather than metal ones. We're sure the homeless will appreciate them. Food? Shelter? No, a toy whistle.

