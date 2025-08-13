Look Out MAGA! Man Driving From Michigan to DC to Stop Trump

In invoking the Home Rule Act to get crime under control in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump has crossed a red line that cannot be ignored. This is the last straw, at least for this Michigan man who's leaving everything behind and driving to the nation's capital to stick up for his fellow citizens. What exactly does he plan to do when he gets there? (Language warning)

Advertisement

He’s doing it.



He’s leaving behind everything and everyone he knows to drive to Washington DC and save us. pic.twitter.com/ZSSwRVYixB — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) August 13, 2025

OMG he is so serious! Leaving even the cat? Damn...... — cbjimw8 (@cbjimw8) August 13, 2025

I’m anxious to see more now. This should end well. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) August 13, 2025

This is just sad. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

Hope he doesn't get carjacked. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) August 13, 2025

We're kind of hoping he does.

Leaving his cat, this is about to get real. — 7th Generation Texan AKA Garbage Deplorable (@VZavi1) August 13, 2025

Yikes. That beta voice is super scary — Trish Page🇺🇸 (@TrishPage) August 13, 2025

He's using what appears to be self-righteous indignation as a cover for his not wanting to be responsible. Who can just take off, leaving their family and job behind? More important, what man would do that? He's making it difficult for everyone trying to help him grow up. — Mike Beck (@redSnakeSleeper) August 13, 2025

Well said. He's leaving his kids and his job? And he's got less of a plan than the Underpants Gnomes?

This can’t be real — CryptoPatriot 🇺🇸〽️🧡🦁 (@Crypto_Patriot6) August 13, 2025

Well, I'm skeered. And I don't live anywhere close to there! — Just One Veteran (@Just1vet) August 13, 2025

He''s driving around his block.

This is fake. — just_thinking_97 (@stevezarutskie) August 13, 2025

It's going to take this Boomer a couple of weeks to make it to D.C., but maybe they'll meet up and can resist fascism together.

Boomers of TikTok are heading to DC to make change 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ImaJrPJYDv — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 12, 2025

Bless his heart. — Wrecking Ball (@capitalistfirst) August 12, 2025

I don’t think it’s going to end the way he thinks it will. — Midwest Momma (@toebeans_l) August 13, 2025

His stuff will be stolen out of his truck within 2 hours! — Zade Smith (@ZadeSmith4) August 12, 2025

Grandpa peaked at Woodstock. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) August 12, 2025

Those are leftover hippies from the 60s. You know the ones, I saw them with my own eyes, the ones that ruined everything. — Mrs__Calabash (@Mrs__Calabash) August 12, 2025

So, federalizing the police force is apparently the final straw for these two gentlemen. They've lived quietly under a fascist dictatorship this long, but enough is enough. They're going to drive to D.C. and … it sounds like an insurrection.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.