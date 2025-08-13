Look Out MAGA! Man Driving From Michigan to DC to Stop Trump

Brian Stelter Triggered by 'Stalinist Purge' at American Museums
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 13, 2025
Twitter

In invoking the Home Rule Act to get crime under control in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump has crossed a red line that cannot be ignored. This is the last straw, at least for this Michigan man who's leaving everything behind and driving to the nation's capital to stick up for his fellow citizens. What exactly does he plan to do when he gets there? (Language warning)

We're kind of hoping he does.

Well said. He's leaving his kids and his job? And he's got less of a plan than the Underpants Gnomes?

It's going to take this Boomer a couple of weeks to make it to D.C., but maybe they'll meet up and can resist fascism together.

So, federalizing the police force is apparently the final straw for these two gentlemen. They've lived quietly under a fascist dictatorship this long, but enough is enough. They're going to drive to D.C. and … it sounds like an insurrection.

***

