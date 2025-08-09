Zohran Mamdani Says the People of New York Stand With Their Champion, Letitia James

As Twitchy reported Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed Ed Martin as a special prosecutor to investigate Rep. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud. Whiners like Rep. Jamie Raskin say that it's just a campaign of retribution, which we're fine with. Anything that gets James perp-walked is good with us.

Advertisement

New York City mayoral candidate and communist Zohran Mamdani knows his voter base, and came out in full support of New York's champion of the people.

Attorney General James took on Trump's fraud and the NRA's rampant corruption—and won both cases.



So it's little wonder that Trump's politicized DOJ is now coming after her.



The people of New York stand with their lawyer and champion. pic.twitter.com/q4NzVqTOnN — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) August 8, 2025

This would be the Tish James who promised to go after Trump during her campaign? The “find me a political opponent and I’ll find the crime,” Tish James? https://t.co/7SI8s1EyiL — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 8, 2025

It would be a shame if the justice system were politicized against James like that.

At the time honest Americans realized this is no way for a prosecutor to behave. And now Trump is going to prove it. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 9, 2025

So you cover for corrupt politicians? No one is above the law. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) August 9, 2025

Who actually believes you? 🤦‍♀️ — Educating Jackson (@MissyAmericaUSA) August 9, 2025

That NRA case wasn’t even an actual win for James. Had mixed results. And it was an unconstitutional attack on private speech, but no one in New York State cares about that. The ACLU should’ve defended the NRA on that basis but did not. — Chris (@chriswithans) August 9, 2025

This guy is a rich communist who never did anything for anybody. — Thomas Shaughnessy (@ThomasShaughn13) August 9, 2025

That’s rich! She literally ran on getting Trump. Can’t get any more political than that. — Jeff 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@64JeffX) August 9, 2025

No one cares go back to your country pic.twitter.com/SLwusxACxr — DJ (@Irsheyzs2) August 9, 2025

Tish James committed mortgage fraud. The evidence is already clear on that. She’s guilty. The only question is what legal penalty she’ll pay.



As for her cases against President Trump, they were all fraudulent. They ended up helping Trump win.



How dumb are you not to see that? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 9, 2025

How dumb are the voters of New York City that this guy is in the lead to be its next mayor? James should be in prison by then,

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.