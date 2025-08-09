VIP
George Will's Painful Prescription: a Breeze for the Rich, a Nightmare for the...
Stephen Colbert Puts on a 'Wittle Pwince Vance' Mask and Riffs on Debunked...
AOL Announces It's Discontinuing Dial-Up Internet on September 30
The Left Is No Longer Our Ideological Majority, and They Know It
Runaway Texas Democratic Rep. Says He's Not Backing Down to Ken Paxton
P'Nut's Owners Could Get MILLIONS From New York After Officials Executed Beloved Pets
Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher
ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them...
From GOP Guru to Gaffe King: The 10-Year Anniversary of Bill Kristol’s Trump...
Runaway Texas House Democrat Says Ted Cruz's Flight to Cancun Was Real Abandonment
AOC’s Former Organizer Unleashes Nasty Antisemitic Hate, Arrested for Targeting Jewish Stu...
Pot, Meet Kettle: Jimmy Kimmel Says 'Repulsive Liberal Scolds' Drive Folks Away From...
ALPHA: Watch As Tiny Dog Shows a Curious Black Bear Who's Boss
Dr. Phil Smacks Down Bill Maher’s ICE Raid Whining: Hypocrisy Gets a Reality...

Zohran Mamdani Says the People of New York Stand With Their Champion, Letitia James

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

As Twitchy reported Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed Ed Martin as a special prosecutor to investigate Rep. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud. Whiners like Rep. Jamie Raskin say that it's just a campaign of retribution, which we're fine with. Anything that gets James perp-walked is good with us.

New York City mayoral candidate and communist Zohran Mamdani knows his voter base, and came out in full support of New York's champion of the people.

It would be a shame if the justice system were politicized against James like that.

How dumb are the voters of New York City that this guy is in the lead to be its next mayor? James should be in prison by then,

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

LETITIA JAMES PAM BONDI ZOHRAN MAMDANI

