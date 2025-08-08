Colorado LEOs Facing Fines, Lawsuits for Alerting ICE About an Illegal

Five law enforcement officers are being reprimanded after cooperating with ICE during a routine traffic stop.
This story is not getting talked about enough— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2025
Five Colorado Law Enforcement officers are facing unpaid leave, demotions, forced counseling, lawsuits, and fines for alerting ICE about an illegal alien
Attorney General Phil Weiser is personally overseeing that they get punished. pic.twitter.com/zZ7oOYppqS
ABC 4 reports:
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has completed their administrative review of the traffic stop that led to the ICE arrest of University of Utah student Caroline Dias-Goncalves, and five officers were disciplined as a result.
Caroline Dias-Goncalves was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 4, after a routine traffic stop while she was traveling through Colorado. Information was shared with a group chat that contained Homeland Security Investigations and ICE officers, going against Colorado Senate Bill 25-276.
Following Mesa County Sheriff’s Office administrative review, Deputy Alexander Zwinck, the deputy who conducted the traffic stop and then shared information with ICE officers, was placed on three weeks of unpaid administrative leave, and he will be removed from his current assignment and reassigned to patrol.
Four other officers were disciplined by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office following the administrative review.
Deputy Erik Olsen was also placed on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks and will be reassigned to patrol. Sergeant Joe LeMoine was suspended without pay for two days, and Lieutenant David Holdren received a letter of reprimand that will be placed permanently in his personnel file. Captain Curtis Brammer was provided with documented counseling.
"Documented counseling."
Omg! They're punishing them for doing the right thing!?— Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) August 7, 2025
Colorado law enforcement needs to sue for being unconstitutionally targeted like this.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 7, 2025
Helping to deport illegals is a patriotic act.
It needs to be encouraged and rewarded.
Those officers should apply for jobs with ICE— Mame's Legacy (@MamesLegacy) August 7, 2025
Hire them as ICE agents stationed in Colorado. Withdraw all federal funds for law enforcement for Colorado since they aren't cooperating with federal law enforcement.— Phillip Barker (@Phillip65736730) August 7, 2025
I hope they can sue. ICE should immediately hire them.— Rita MD (@ritaperrellamd) August 7, 2025
They should file a class action— Claudy Conn (@Claudyconn) August 7, 2025
Well there’s five new ICE agents who can set up shop right there in Colorado!!— Ryan S. Walters (@ryanswalters73) August 7, 2025
ICE is hiring, and we hear there's a sweet signing bonus of up to $50,000.
Sanctuary cites and states have got to go.
