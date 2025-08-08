Colorado LEOs Facing Fines, Lawsuits for Alerting ICE About an Illegal

Five law enforcement officers are being reprimanded after cooperating with ICE during a routine traffic stop.

This story is not getting talked about enough Five Colorado Law Enforcement officers are facing unpaid leave, demotions, forced counseling, lawsuits, and fines for alerting ICE about an illegal alien Attorney General Phil Weiser is personally overseeing that they get punished.

ABC 4 reports:

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has completed their administrative review of the traffic stop that led to the ICE arrest of University of Utah student Caroline Dias-Goncalves, and five officers were disciplined as a result.

Caroline Dias-Goncalves was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 4, after a routine traffic stop while she was traveling through Colorado. Information was shared with a group chat that contained Homeland Security Investigations and ICE officers, going against Colorado Senate Bill 25-276.

Following Mesa County Sheriff’s Office administrative review, Deputy Alexander Zwinck, the deputy who conducted the traffic stop and then shared information with ICE officers, was placed on three weeks of unpaid administrative leave, and he will be removed from his current assignment and reassigned to patrol.

Four other officers were disciplined by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office following the administrative review.

Deputy Erik Olsen was also placed on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks and will be reassigned to patrol. Sergeant Joe LeMoine was suspended without pay for two days, and Lieutenant David Holdren received a letter of reprimand that will be placed permanently in his personnel file. Captain Curtis Brammer was provided with documented counseling.