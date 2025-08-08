Kathy Hochul: Dems Follow the Rules But Mean State-Redistricting Republicans Are Forcing U...
‘Only Rosie O’Donnell!’ Ten Years Ago We Laughed as Trump Killed Political Correctness...
Trump Signs EO Creating Task Force to Oversee LA Olympics
VIP
When It Comes to Texas Redistricting, the GOP's Silence Is Deafening
VIP
Brits Ready for Massive Protests Outside Migrant Hotels
Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
NYT: FBI Forces Out FBI Agent Who Investigated Trump
Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview
Gov. Maura Healey Spending $97 Million on Housing for Illegals
That Thing That NEVER Happens Happened Again! Man Used Trans Laws to Skirt...
Runaway Texas Dems Say They’ve Received a Bomb Threat, But They’re Not Deterred
Gee, Why Is No One Watching Stephen Colbert? This Unhinged Attack on RFK...
Righteous Bucks! AG Pam Bondi Issues $50 Million Reward for Arrest of Venezuela's...
INSANE Woke Mom Says She'd GLADLY Let a Man Do Her Teen Daughter's...

Colorado LEOs Facing Fines, Lawsuits for Alerting ICE About an Illegal

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Five law enforcement officers are being reprimanded after cooperating with ICE during a routine traffic stop.

Advertisement

ABC 4 reports:

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has completed their administrative review of the traffic stop that led to the ICE arrest of University of Utah student Caroline Dias-Goncalves, and five officers were disciplined as a result.

Caroline Dias-Goncalves was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 4, after a routine traffic stop while she was traveling through Colorado. Information was shared with a group chat that contained Homeland Security Investigations and ICE officers, going against Colorado Senate Bill 25-276.

Following Mesa County Sheriff’s Office administrative review, Deputy Alexander Zwinck, the deputy who conducted the traffic stop and then shared information with ICE officers, was placed on three weeks of unpaid administrative leave, and he will be removed from his current assignment and reassigned to patrol.

Four other officers were disciplined by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office following the administrative review.

Deputy Erik Olsen was also placed on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks and will be reassigned to patrol. Sergeant Joe LeMoine was suspended without pay for two days, and Lieutenant David Holdren received a letter of reprimand that will be placed permanently in his personnel file. Captain Curtis Brammer was provided with documented counseling.

"Documented counseling."

Recommended

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
Brett T.
Advertisement

ICE is hiring, and we hear there's a sweet signing bonus of up to $50,000. 

Sanctuary cites and states have got to go.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COLORADO ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
Brett T.
‘Only Rosie O’Donnell!’ Ten Years Ago We Laughed as Trump Killed Political Correctness on a Debate Stage
Warren Squire
Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview
Brett T.
NYT: FBI Forces Out FBI Agent Who Investigated Trump
Brett T.
PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He MUST Be President
Sam J.
Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commissioners Court
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support Brett T.
Advertisement