Trump Signs EO Creating Task Force to Oversee LA Olympics
When It Comes to Texas Redistricting, the GOP's Silence Is Deafening
Brits Ready for Massive Protests Outside Migrant Hotels
Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview
Gov. Maura Healey Spending $97 Million on Housing for Illegals
That Thing That NEVER Happens Happened Again! Man Used Trans Laws to Skirt...
Runaway Texas Dems Say They've Received a Bomb Threat, But They're Not Deterred
Gee, Why Is No One Watching Stephen Colbert? This Unhinged Attack on RFK...
Righteous Bucks! AG Pam Bondi Issues $50 Million Reward for Arrest of Venezuela's...
INSANE Woke Mom Says She'd GLADLY Let a Man Do Her Teen Daughter's...
Ben & Jerry's Co-Owner's Creepy Disney Doll Stunt: Ruining Magic for a Misguided...
James Carville Says Democrats Must Destroy Democracy In Order to Save It
Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commission...

NYT: FBI Forces Out FBI Agent Who Investigated Trump

Brett T. | 10:15 PM on August 07, 2025

The New York Times says that the FBI is "deepening its purge" of FBI agents, which is a very good thing. The whole corrupt bureau needs a deep cleaning, and it's finally happening. The New York Times gives us the sob story of Steven Jensen.

Adam Goldman, Devlin Barrett, Glenn Thrush, and William K. Rashbaum report:

The Trump-appointed leaders of the F.B.I. deepened their purge of employees this week, forcing out senior agents including the former acting head of the bureau and another top official whose ascent angered Trump supporters, according to people familiar with the matter.

Steven J. Jensen, the head of the F.B.I.’s Washington field office, was also ousted this week, these people said. Mr. Jensen had been a target of conservatives because in overseeing the bureau’s domestic terrorism operations section at the time, he played a key role in responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

He resisted demands to turn over the names of F.B.I. agents who had worked on the investigation into the Capitol attack, fighting off what was seen as a possible purge. Those actions earned him folk-hero status among the rank and file, and the enmity of President Trump’s former enforcer at the Justice Department, Emil Bove III, which ultimately sealed his fate. His continued reluctance to accede to requests contributed to his dismissal, according to people familiar with the decision.

The removals are likely to deal another blow to the morale of the agency, which has faced intense scrutiny after conducting investigations that Mr. Trump’s supporters have denounced.

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
Brett T.
Brett T.
Oh no, another blow to the morale of the corrupt agency.

Let the purge continue … we'll bet the FBI has a long way to go in cleaning house.

***

DONALD TRUMP FBI

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
Brett T.
Brett T.
Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commissioners Court
justmindy
justmindy
Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview
Brett T.
Brett T.
PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He MUST Be President
Sam J.
Sam J.
That Thing That NEVER Happens Happened Again! Man Used Trans Laws to Skirt Court Order
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
INSANE Woke Mom Says She'd GLADLY Let a Man Do Her Teen Daughter's Bra Fitting
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis

Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support Brett T.
