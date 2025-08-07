NYT: FBI Forces Out FBI Agent Who Investigated Trump

The New York Times says that the FBI is "deepening its purge" of FBI agents, which is a very good thing. The whole corrupt bureau needs a deep cleaning, and it's finally happening. The New York Times gives us the sob story of Steven Jensen.

Breaking News: The FBI is said to be forcing out an agent who briefly led the agency and another who had investigated President Trump. https://t.co/ZxJGRdxNdR

Adam Goldman, Devlin Barrett, Glenn Thrush, and William K. Rashbaum report:

The Trump-appointed leaders of the F.B.I. deepened their purge of employees this week, forcing out senior agents including the former acting head of the bureau and another top official whose ascent angered Trump supporters, according to people familiar with the matter.

…

Steven J. Jensen, the head of the F.B.I.’s Washington field office, was also ousted this week, these people said. Mr. Jensen had been a target of conservatives because in overseeing the bureau’s domestic terrorism operations section at the time, he played a key role in responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

He resisted demands to turn over the names of F.B.I. agents who had worked on the investigation into the Capitol attack, fighting off what was seen as a possible purge. Those actions earned him folk-hero status among the rank and file, and the enmity of President Trump’s former enforcer at the Justice Department, Emil Bove III, which ultimately sealed his fate. His continued reluctance to accede to requests contributed to his dismissal, according to people familiar with the decision.

The removals are likely to deal another blow to the morale of the agency, which has faced intense scrutiny after conducting investigations that Mr. Trump’s supporters have denounced.