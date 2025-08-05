Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone

Brett T. | 4:10 PM on August 05, 2025
Usually, after President Donald Trump says something, the official fact-checkers like PolitiFact and Snopes take a day to spin an explanation of why what the president said was false. Then, during the presidential debates, the cable news networks deployed their fact-checkers, like CNN's Daniel Dale, to fact-check Trump on social media in real time.

Joe Kernen, co-host of CNBC's "Squawk Box," didn't have that luxury, as he was on the phone live with the president, who claimed to have received the largest amount of votes in Texas. "We need to fact-check you on this," he said, never imagining that Trump was right. After that, he was very anxious to move on.

"Moving on" to the next false claim.

Can you remember a time when a journalist interviewing President Joe Biden pushed back on one of his many documented lies and said, "We need to fact-check you on that"? No, they just nodded their heads and indulged Biden as he told of his uncle who'd been shot down and eaten by cannibals in New Guinea.

As "journalists," they assume that everything Trump says is a lie and are compelled to push back.

