CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone

Usually, after President Donald Trump says something, the official fact-checkers like PolitiFact and Snopes take a day to spin an explanation of why what the president said was false. Then, during the presidential debates, the cable news networks deployed their fact-checkers, like CNN's Daniel Dale, to fact-check Trump on social media in real time.

Joe Kernen, co-host of CNBC's "Squawk Box," didn't have that luxury, as he was on the phone live with the president, who claimed to have received the largest amount of votes in Texas. "We need to fact-check you on this," he said, never imagining that Trump was right. After that, he was very anxious to move on.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump "claimed" he got the most amount of votes in Texas history...



...the CNBC host said "we need to fact check you on that."



Then he came back: "So, you DID get the highest number of votes in Texas. So, that's true. Moving on."



🤣pic.twitter.com/XmEt4tZJzb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2025

"Moving on" to the next false claim.

Trump stated facts on live TV and the host embarrassed himself by doubting him so strongly 💀 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2025

Funny how they always try to fact check him, and 9 times out of 10 they end up proving him right. 🤣 — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 5, 2025

They fact-checked him live... and proved him right. Again. The media’s biggest problem with Trump is that he keeps telling the truth out loud. — Colby 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Cmfover84) August 5, 2025

Moving on! MOVING ON!! — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) August 5, 2025

That backfired — Bebs (@Patriot_Bebs81) August 5, 2025

Can you remember a time when a journalist interviewing President Joe Biden pushed back on one of his many documented lies and said, "We need to fact-check you on that"? No, they just nodded their heads and indulged Biden as he told of his uncle who'd been shot down and eaten by cannibals in New Guinea.

The media, all they do is lie and push narratives.

Trump did well to shush him. — Tedra (@DavoDlord) August 5, 2025

CNDC got bodied — TravisManer (@maner_travis) August 5, 2025

Wow, it’s so reassuring that we have a CNBC host who is “the guardian of intellectual chastity” for the rest of the nation.



Tired of these liberal hacks that pretend to be fair and balanced. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 5, 2025

As "journalists," they assume that everything Trump says is a lie and are compelled to push back.

