CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone

Usually, after President Donald Trump says something, the official fact-checkers like PolitiFact and Snopes take a day to spin an explanation of why what the president said was false. Then, during the presidential debates, the cable news networks deployed their fact-checkers, like CNN's Daniel Dale, to fact-check Trump on social media in real time.
Joe Kernen, co-host of CNBC's "Squawk Box," didn't have that luxury, as he was on the phone live with the president, who claimed to have received the largest amount of votes in Texas. "We need to fact-check you on this," he said, never imagining that Trump was right. After that, he was very anxious to move on.
🚨 LMAO! President Trump "claimed" he got the most amount of votes in Texas history...— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2025
...the CNBC host said "we need to fact check you on that."
Then he came back: "So, you DID get the highest number of votes in Texas. So, that's true. Moving on."
🤣pic.twitter.com/XmEt4tZJzb
"Moving on" to the next false claim.
Trump stated facts on live TV and the host embarrassed himself by doubting him so strongly 💀— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2025
Funny how they always try to fact check him, and 9 times out of 10 they end up proving him right. 🤣— Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 5, 2025
They fact-checked him live... and proved him right. Again. The media’s biggest problem with Trump is that he keeps telling the truth out loud.— Colby 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Cmfover84) August 5, 2025
Moving on! MOVING ON!!— The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) August 5, 2025
That backfired— Bebs (@Patriot_Bebs81) August 5, 2025
Recommended
Busted. "Moving on..."— Justadude (@BTCFreedom1984) August 5, 2025
Can you remember a time when a journalist interviewing President Joe Biden pushed back on one of his many documented lies and said, "We need to fact-check you on that"? No, they just nodded their heads and indulged Biden as he told of his uncle who'd been shot down and eaten by cannibals in New Guinea.
The media, all they do is lie and push narratives.— Tedra (@DavoDlord) August 5, 2025
Trump did well to shush him.
CNDC got bodied— TravisManer (@maner_travis) August 5, 2025
Wow, it’s so reassuring that we have a CNBC host who is “the guardian of intellectual chastity” for the rest of the nation.— SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 5, 2025
Tired of these liberal hacks that pretend to be fair and balanced.
As "journalists," they assume that everything Trump says is a lie and are compelled to push back.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member