Texas House Dem Responds to Gov. Abbott's Threat: 'He's Making Up Some S**t, OK'

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 04, 2025
Imgflip

As Twitchy reported earlier, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put out a statement Monday threatening to vacate the seats of all of the absent Democrats who've fled to Illinois to deny Republicans a quorum to vote on a redistricting plan. As we also reported, the House passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the runaway Democrats.

Some representatives fled to Illinois of all places, while others decided to hole up in New York. The governors of both states held press conferences with the runaway Democrats, and Rep. Jolanda Jones said she's a lawyer and Abbott has no legal mechanism to arrest them.

Note this was posted by the respected X account, FactPost, which just posts facts, so you know this is true.

Just a couple of days ago, they were saying how hard this was for them, packing up and leaving their families. But it sounds like they'd better get used to living in Chicago and New York.

