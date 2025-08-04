Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'
Born in 2025, Conceived in ’94: The 30-Year-Old Baby Shaking Up Ethics
Gov. JB Pritzker Says He’ll Protect Fleeing Texas Dems From Arrest
AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges...
A Dream Ticket: Charlamagne Tha God Has Excellent Advice for the Democrats in...
Rep Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump the Orange Orangutan and Temu Hitler
Will Stancil’s Flip-Flop Fiasco: Leftist ‘Wonk’ Masters the Art of Hypocrisy
Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY...
Democrats Despise Democracy

Houston Chronicle Backs House Dems Fleeing, Asks 'How Many Children Must Die'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 04, 2025
Texas House Democrats who fled the state over a redistricting vote are trying to be taken seriously while taking smiling selfies and uploading cringeworthy videos dressed up like the Unabomber and saying, "We're gonna hurt some people." They've already been given press conferences by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Texas House has passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the missing representatives, but Pritzker will protect them as if they were criminal illegal aliens hiding out.

The Houston Chronicle has weighed in in support of the Democrats, saying that they haven't abandoned their jobs (they have) and asking, seriously, "How many children must die to make disaster recovery a priority over power-plays?"

Tying representatives fleeing the state to children killed in a flash flood to avoid a vote they know they're going to lose isn't a power-play? C'mon, man.

How, exactly, are the Democrats saving children's lives if they're not even in the state?

How many children must die just so Republicans can vote to redraw the districts? This is just ridiculous … almost as bad as Jim Acosta "interviewing" a dead Parkland student.

