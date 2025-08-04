Houston Chronicle Backs House Dems Fleeing, Asks 'How Many Children Must Die'

Texas House Democrats who fled the state over a redistricting vote are trying to be taken seriously while taking smiling selfies and uploading cringeworthy videos dressed up like the Unabomber and saying, "We're gonna hurt some people." They've already been given press conferences by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Texas House has passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the missing representatives, but Pritzker will protect them as if they were criminal illegal aliens hiding out.

Advertisement

The Houston Chronicle has weighed in in support of the Democrats, saying that they haven't abandoned their jobs (they have) and asking, seriously, "How many children must die to make disaster recovery a priority over power-plays?"

Texas Democrats aren’t abandoning their jobs. Abbott abandoned flood victims. How many children must die to make disaster recovery a priority over power-plays? https://t.co/WvJWcE0g9n — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) August 4, 2025

Tying representatives fleeing the state to children killed in a flash flood to avoid a vote they know they're going to lose isn't a power-play? C'mon, man.

This headline is award deserving. pic.twitter.com/4FGn7h2x0m — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) August 4, 2025

HoW mAnY cHiLdReN mUsT dIe?!!!!!1!!!11! — Dr Huckleberry DDS, DO, RBFD, EIEIO (@kissnolansass) August 4, 2025

They are literally abandoning their jobs. — Mandi (@MrsMayhem13) August 4, 2025

Is this a real publication or just a propaganda site? FFS! — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) August 4, 2025

These are totally unrelated, and really gross for the bias from an alleged “news”paper. How are yall still in business? — Jana (@Ja_Rallen) August 4, 2025

How, exactly, are the Democrats saving children's lives if they're not even in the state?

This is a bad take. An embarrassing bad take. A "hide-your-face-from-the-shame" embarrassing bad take. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) August 4, 2025

Give me a break. What a manipulative way to spin the truth. Shame on you. — Christienah (@MABUStheMartyr) August 4, 2025

The Houston Chronicle is a rag. This article, written by an anonymous “editorial board” reads more like a high school paper temper tantrum than anything with actual editorial merit.



Low quality journalism. — Jay (@chilanguero_tx) August 4, 2025

You freaking monsters.

Kerr County is still in a state of emergency and the legislation is in the house to offer relief.



Get back to Texas and help your citizens. pic.twitter.com/BACiKoED3P — Anonymous Source (@MeKaytoo) August 4, 2025

Nice objective journalism pic.twitter.com/qa1bqNa8kV — Tim Sullivan (@T_R_Sullivan) August 4, 2025

How many children must die just so Republicans can vote to redraw the districts? This is just ridiculous … almost as bad as Jim Acosta "interviewing" a dead Parkland student.

***