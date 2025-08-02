American Eagle Doesn’t Back Down, Says the Ad ‘Always Was About the Jeans’

Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on August 02, 2025
OK, this might be the last post we do on the Sydney Sweeney "controversy," in which an American Eagle Outfitters ad campaign featured the actress with the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has good jeans" — an obvious wink at white supremacy and eugenics. Excuse us if we don't want to take lessons on the evils of eugenics from the party that celebrates Margaret Sanger as a national hero and hands out awards in her name to Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton.

A couple of days ago, we featured an X poster who was applauding American Eagle for not immediately bending the knee to the outrage mob and pulling the ads, apologizing, and promising to do better.

On Friday, American Eagle made it official with a statement posted on Instagram — they're not apologizing for anything.

The company's full statement reads:

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.”

“We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

The ad "is and always was about the jeans." Normal people knew this.

If you owned American Eagle stock before the Sweeney campaign, you're probably a very happy person now.

And the only people who will be upset are all the crazies on TikTok who don't shop there anyway.

