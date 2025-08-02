American Eagle Doesn’t Back Down, Says the Ad ‘Always Was About the Jeans’

OK, this might be the last post we do on the Sydney Sweeney "controversy," in which an American Eagle Outfitters ad campaign featured the actress with the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has good jeans" — an obvious wink at white supremacy and eugenics. Excuse us if we don't want to take lessons on the evils of eugenics from the party that celebrates Margaret Sanger as a national hero and hands out awards in her name to Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton.

A couple of days ago, we featured an X poster who was applauding American Eagle for not immediately bending the knee to the outrage mob and pulling the ads, apologizing, and promising to do better.

On Friday, American Eagle made it official with a statement posted on Instagram — they're not apologizing for anything.

JUST IN: American Eagle refuses to apologize in a new statement posted to Instagram after receiving backlash for their Sydney Sweeney ad.



The new statement is already being met with more backlash from angered liberals.



“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about… pic.twitter.com/xOvK12q65T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 1, 2025

The company's full statement reads:

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.” “We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

BREAKING: American Eagle will not bend the knee to the woke mob!



Good! pic.twitter.com/dyyY7cAYOp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 1, 2025

The ad "is and always was about the jeans." Normal people knew this.

This is the right move IMO, that crowd can never be appeased anyway, better to just say screw off and move on. — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 1, 2025

@AEO made the right call. Signal over noise. — Cassidy Waters (@CassidyAWaters) August 2, 2025

It’s a commercial for jeans that you wear. If anyone wants to look more into it for whatever reason, that’s a you thing, not an AE thing. — 🍀 tinytigerxo 🍀 (@TinyTigerXO) August 1, 2025

Huge win by AE — Tour Golf (@PGATUOR) August 1, 2025

American Eagle now has me wondering if they sell men’s jeans 🤣 — Dyl (@liltestmoretren) August 1, 2025

Apologize for what. Ride the wave! — Brent (@Brent12815077) August 1, 2025

All the complaining just amplified the AE ad campaign. They’re making more money as a result. Get ready for more companies to follow suit. — Rebecca Key (@rebeccajkey) August 2, 2025

Respect to them for not apologizing. — Carlos Leyva (@OptimusX51) August 1, 2025

Better buy AE stock now, because they just made it cool to be American again. — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) August 1, 2025

If you owned American Eagle stock before the Sweeney campaign, you're probably a very happy person now.

I absolutely love that they are doubling down! This is awesome! — Matt Muncy (@MattMuncy4) August 1, 2025

And the only people who will be upset are all the crazies on TikTok who don't shop there anyway.

