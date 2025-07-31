Mount FUSSMore: Lefty Lawyer Accidentally Proves Why Democrats Are Losing Voters Across Al...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line

LA Mayor Karen Bass Applauds Herself for Reducing Homelessness by 30 People

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been a very busy woman, fighting against the federal government and for illegal aliens in her city, from downtown to the beautiful family picnic spot, MacArthur Park. But on Thursday, she turned her focus to the many homeless in Los Angeles. This is a nice change of pace, considering that earlier this month, she was promising debit cards with a "couple hundred" dollars on them to undocumented immigrants who've been affected by ICE's raids.

She's now bragging about how she's decreased homelessness in Los Angeles for two consecutive years by housing 30 people who had been living outside for years.

Wow, more than 30 Angelenos, who've been living on the streets for years. Progress!

She really doesn't appear to be all there.

Thirty people moved inside after years in tent cities, and Bass "will NOT stop." At this rate, the sidewalks will all be cleaned up for the Olympics in 2028.

***

