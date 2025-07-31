LA Mayor Karen Bass Applauds Herself for Reducing Homelessness by 30 People

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been a very busy woman, fighting against the federal government and for illegal aliens in her city, from downtown to the beautiful family picnic spot, MacArthur Park. But on Thursday, she turned her focus to the many homeless in Los Angeles. This is a nice change of pace, considering that earlier this month, she was promising debit cards with a "couple hundred" dollars on them to undocumented immigrants who've been affected by ICE's raids.

Advertisement

She's now bragging about how she's decreased homelessness in Los Angeles for two consecutive years by housing 30 people who had been living outside for years.

More than 30 Angelenos lived here in Van Nuys this morning. Now, they are moving inside — some for the first time in YEARS.



This is how we’ve decreased homelessness in Los Angeles 2 years in a row for the first time and we will NOT stop. pic.twitter.com/MpAllsEsmI — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 31, 2025

Wow, more than 30 Angelenos, who've been living on the streets for years. Progress!

There are over 72k homeless people in LA, Karen. And you’re bragging about helping 30 of them? https://t.co/fbsjaknaqO — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 31, 2025

I hope she doesn't strain her arm patting herself on the back. — PhysicalMeta (@PhysicalMeta) July 31, 2025

She's going to need another vacation in Ghana after all that hard work. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 31, 2025

Let’s do a 12 month follow up on this — EndeavorToPersevere (@DIPA84436523) July 31, 2025

What about the homeless in the Pacific Palisades?



I'd say they've paid their fair share over the years in taxes for you to help them for once. — Paniolo (@LopezKainoa) July 31, 2025

Must be all of the room being freed up by deporting illegals and making space for actual citizens. Who would have thought? — Rebellion to Tyrants (@citizenGadsden) July 31, 2025

You’re insane. It’s not you doing anything. — pennie1009 (@Penelope1VP) July 31, 2025

She really doesn't appear to be all there.

This isn’t the flex you think it is .. — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) July 31, 2025

Wow, 30 people out of 1 million. You’re on a fucking roll aren’t you now? Let’s get those building permits for the Palisades going shall we? — Paul Stone (@PaulStone68) July 31, 2025

With the amount of money that CA has thrown at the homeless issue they all should be in gold plated high-rises by now. 🤨 — TheMajorOne (@TheOneMajor2) July 31, 2025

What was the cost per person?https://t.co/zX72vu49v2 — Russell Davis (@DrRussDavis) July 31, 2025

You didn’t end homelessness you just moved it out of sight.

Permanent solutions don’t come from press releases. They come from results. And LA’s still failing. — Maverick Ops (@maverick2886) July 31, 2025

Thirty people moved inside after years in tent cities, and Bass "will NOT stop." At this rate, the sidewalks will all be cleaned up for the Olympics in 2028.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we shine a light on the spectacular failures of the progressives in our government.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.