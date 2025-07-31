Gov. Gavin Newsom: Trump's Political Theatrics in LA Have Blown Up in His Face

https://twitchy.com/subscribe?tpcc=60sale&promo_code=FIGHTCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom's office came up with a nifty counter showing the number of days since President Donald Trump did what Newsom refused to do: activate the state's National Guard to protect ICE agents and the LAPD from rioters angry at illegal immigration raids in the city. Did we say rioters? Sorry … Rep. Maxine Waters visited the city and assured us it was maybe “one or two people” being violent, burning cars, and bombarding police with heavy objects from overpasses.

54 days since @realDonaldTrump's chaotic, needless takeover of the California National Guard, his political theatrics in LA have blown up in his face.



Nearly every deployed soldier has been allowed to return home. Trump must do the same for the remaining 300 members. pic.twitter.com/CFdGGrq8TC — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 31, 2025

"His political theatrics have blown up in his face?" That's not what commenters say.

Thank God he took it over — Sheila Sweeney (@SheilaGOP) July 31, 2025

Thank you @POTUS for keeping my city from burning…again! — LA County M4L (@karenFrost25) July 31, 2025

It would have been so much easier if you followed federal laws, instead of the ones you “make up”. — John Young (@RawToastUSA) July 31, 2025

205 days since Newsome let the Palisades burn to the ground, and still no one has been able to rebuild! — Angie's Opinion (@beachbum042003) July 31, 2025

where's the countdown marker for the fire rebuilding program? — Bradley Nees (@chunks1nees) July 31, 2025

Where's the $100 million from the FireAid concert? It's not in the hands of fire victims.

Calm down, it's still rioting weather outside. — Default (@InvalidReturn) July 31, 2025

Illegals quit burning cars and attacking federal officers while waving a foreign flag on your streets.



Say thank you. pic.twitter.com/rPPdM6vKcv — TruthHurtsSnowflakes (@TruthHurts2223) July 31, 2025

Your lack of attention to the law is why we needed those troops. — MATTO (@mattobermayer) July 31, 2025

You sound like the spoiled brat who’s parents save him and he still cant say thank you — The Last Californian (@honeyfootprints) July 31, 2025

it's blown up in your face greaseball. — PasteyJ (@PasteyJ) July 31, 2025

He certainly does sound like a spoiled brat, probably because he is one. He should be happy downtown Los Angeles didn't suffer the same fate as the Pacific Palisades.

