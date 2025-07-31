Gov. Gavin Newsom: Trump's Political Theatrics in LA Have Blown Up in His Face

We Thought It Was OUR MONEY, Timmy! Weirdo Walz Acts Like Privatizing Social...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

https://twitchy.com/subscribe?tpcc=60sale&promo_code=FIGHTCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom's office came up with a nifty counter showing the number of days since President Donald Trump did what Newsom refused to do: activate the state's National Guard to protect ICE agents and the LAPD from rioters angry at illegal immigration raids in the city. Did we say rioters? Sorry … Rep. Maxine Waters visited the city and assured us it was maybe “one or two people” being violent, burning cars, and bombarding police with heavy objects from overpasses.

"His political theatrics have blown up in his face?" That's not what commenters say.

Where's the $100 million from the FireAid concert? It's not in the hands of fire victims.

He certainly does sound like a spoiled brat, probably because he is one. He should be happy downtown Los Angeles didn't suffer the same fate as the Pacific Palisades.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians like Gavin Newsom and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES RIOTS

