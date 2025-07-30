The Atlantic: Conservative Commentators Pushing Idea That Americans Should Be Free to Love Boobs

By now, you've obviously heard the biggest news in the country: American Eagle Outfitters launched an ad campaign with actor Sydney Sweeney and the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans." Just about every news outlet in the country weighed in on the "controversy" over the ad's Nazi dog whistling about good genes and eugenics. And that's not to mention all of the TikTok videos of women screaming and crying over the ad, or pretending that blacks aren't allowed in the stores.

Each take is dumber than the last, so of course, The Atlantic had to weigh in in its newsletter. Jesse Singal was kind enough to post an excerpt, in which the writer says that "casting Sweeney to begin with" supports the theory that the ad was made to be just controversial enough to cause panic in the streets. Why? "Her image has been co-opted by the right, accurately or not, in part because of where she's from (the Mountain West) and some of her hobbies (fixing cars)."

But the real kicker is the revelation that "even her figure has become a cultural stand-in for the idea, pushed by conservative commentators, that Americans should be free to love boobs." The "free to love boobs" is a hyperlink, but unfortunately, it's a screenshot shot, so we don't have the wisdom behind it.

Wait, someone found the link:

So I checked...and the "conservative commentator" who "pushed" that "Americans should be free to love boobs" is Bridget Phetasy. This is the article it's referencing. And it's not exactly some right wing argument she's making. https://t.co/m79QMNvwEY pic.twitter.com/eLLeMcgGru — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) July 30, 2025

OK, it's a piece from The Spectator last year called "Sydney Sweeney and the return of real body positivity." This editor came across a video of a woman showing off her modern "body positivity," which apparently means grossly overweight and proud.

How serious any of these pieces are. The Washington Post. MSNBC. Salon. And on and on.

The last time we actually saw "boobs" here was during President Joe Biden's Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn, where a man got caught up in "a moment of trans joy" and flashed his implants. That's more The Atlantic's speed.

