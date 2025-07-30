Al Sharpton Says He’s Considering Suing President Trump
VIP
Legacy Media: So Focused on Trump’s Health It Didn’t Notice It's on Life...
WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney...
Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Susan Rice Says This NYT Op-Ed Debunks the Docs Tulsi Gabbard's Been Dropping...
Socialist Hypocrite Zohran 'Defund the Police' Mamdani Thankful to Have a Personal NYPD...
Good: Olivia Julianna Says They’re Offering ICE Student Loan Forgiveness
Zohran Mamdani Calls for Immediate Nationwide Ban on ‘Assault Weapons’
Time for America's LEAST Favorite Show: 'Amy Klobuchar's Fictional Tales From the Grocery...
Pelosi's Ladder: Laughably Supporting the Stock Trading Ban After Climbing to Millions
Gov. DeSantis Tosses Miami Herald's Alligator Alcatraz 'Drive-By Attempt' Into a Fake News...
Kamala Harris Abandons California Governor Aspirations: White House Ambitions or Escaping...
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and...
BREAKING: Virginia Councilman Lee Vogler Set on Fire

The Atlantic: Conservative Commentators Pushing Idea That Americans Should Be Free to Love Boobs

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 30, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

By now, you've obviously heard the biggest news in the country: American Eagle Outfitters launched an ad campaign with actor Sydney Sweeney and the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans." Just about every news outlet in the country weighed in on the "controversy" over the ad's Nazi dog whistling about good genes and eugenics. And that's not to mention all of the TikTok videos of women screaming and crying over the ad, or pretending that blacks aren't allowed in the stores. 

Advertisement

Each take is dumber than the last, so of course, The Atlantic had to weigh in in its newsletter. Jesse Singal was kind enough to post an excerpt, in which the writer says that "casting Sweeney to begin with" supports the theory that the ad was made to be just controversial enough to cause panic in the streets. Why? "Her image has been co-opted by the right, accurately or not, in part because of where she's from (the Mountain West) and some of her hobbies (fixing cars)."

But the real kicker is the revelation that "even her figure has become a cultural stand-in for the idea, pushed by conservative commentators, that Americans should be free to love boobs." The "free to love boobs" is a hyperlink, but unfortunately, it's a screenshot shot, so we don't have the wisdom behind it.

Recommended

WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney Derangement Fad (VIDEO)
Laura W.
Advertisement

Nowhere in the Constitution is the right to love boobs.

Wait, someone found the link:

OK, it's a piece from The Spectator last year called "Sydney Sweeney and the return of real body positivity." This editor came across a video of a woman showing off her modern "body positivity," which apparently means grossly overweight and proud.

Advertisement

How serious any of these pieces are. The Washington Post. MSNBC. Salon. And on and on.

The last time we actually saw "boobs" here was during President Joe Biden's Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn, where a man got caught up in "a moment of trans joy" and flashed his implants. That's more The Atlantic's speed.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM THE ATLANTIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney Derangement Fad (VIDEO)
Laura W.
Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Brett T.
Al Sharpton Says He’s Considering Suing President Trump
Brett T.
Susan Rice Says This NYT Op-Ed Debunks the Docs Tulsi Gabbard's Been Dropping (Guess Who Wrote It)
Doug P.
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much
Laura W.
Time for America's LEAST Favorite Show: 'Amy Klobuchar's Fictional Tales From the Grocery Store'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: Fuschia-Follicled Feminist Adds a Whole New Level of Crazy to the Sweeney Derangement Fad (VIDEO) Laura W.
Advertisement