Report: King Charles ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments on Immigration to the UK

Quick, raise your hands if you care what King Charles has to say about the Trump administration. Keep them up if you care what King Charles has to say about immigration. Yeah, we didn't think so. We haven't cared for nearly 250 years what the monarchy has to say about anything.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer denies that England has a problem with illegal immigrants, mostly from Muslim countries. As we reported the other day, the U.K. Home Office is assembling an "elite" team of police officers to monitor social media for "anti-migrant sentiment" in a new investigations unit to "flag early signs of potential civil unrest." We're not sure how new this is, since the U.K. has been throwing people in jail for social media posts critical of migrants and unfettered migration for quite a few years now.

According to The Express, sources say that King Charles is "appalled" by President Donald Trump's recent comments on immigration to the U.K.

🚨NEW: Sources close to King Charles have informed The Express newspaper that the King is "appalled" by Donald Trump's recent comments on immigration to the UK — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) July 29, 2025

Sophia Papamavroudi reports for The Express:

King Charles is allegedly "very concerned" that US President Donald Trump could launch into a massive rant about immigration during his second state visit to the UK in September, a source has claimed. It comes shortly after the US president sent Prime Minister Keir Starmer "advice" about the ongoing small boat crisis. While on a private visit to Scotland, Mr Trump warned the Prime Minister that those coming across on dinghies are "bad people", but praised efforts to end crossings. Meanwhile, after arriving in Scotland on Friday, the US politician made headlines after he declared that illegal migration is a "horrible invasion" that is "killing Europe". … A source who is close to the King told the Daily Beast: "Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion. "He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September."

Oh no, he will be appalled once he hears about it.

And we care because? — Jami Miller (@jami_mllr) July 30, 2025

Perhaps someone, with the greatest of respect, should advise HRH Prince Charles III that President Donald Trump spoke for many of his subjects, and that possibly HRH Prince Charles III should be wary of speaking of politics or foreign religions? — Tony Meadows 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@tonymeadows100) July 30, 2025

Lots of people are appalled at the state of the House of Windsor. — MikeUSA (@MikeMcc55) July 30, 2025

Now ask how many Americans care….. — Pam Murray (@PamMurrayCT) July 30, 2025

If he were truly a King he’d do something about it — m1ddy (@m1ddy) July 30, 2025

And the British people are pretty appalled by the King and wish his mum was still alive. — Sandy Tregent (@SandyofSuffolk) July 29, 2025

The king should be appalled by the destruction of his own country, religion, and rape of Britain’s children. — LifeOfFinance (@LifeOfFinance12) July 30, 2025

He should be appalled by what he's done to England. — W D Hatfield (@Notalibtwit) July 29, 2025

Every American's reaction to this news: pic.twitter.com/7iNpZQCgrG — Filthy Heathen Kirk 🐊 🍊💇‍♂️ (@HeathenKirk) July 30, 2025

I am appalled that he's backing mass immigration and Islam over his citizens. I'm appalled that since his mother passed away he's shown himself to be the globalist we thought he always was. — Tim Fairley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@viniveneti) July 29, 2025

Sources close to the actual English people have informed the media that they (the actual English people) are “appalled” by the invasion of the country by foreigners. — Maggie Melo ULTRA TERF Agent #93292 🟩⬜️🟪 (@MaggieMelo93292) July 30, 2025

All of the Brits in the replies are appalled by King Charles, and none of the Americans in the replies care what he thinks.

We do miss the queen, though.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Europe and the United Kingdom, not so much.

