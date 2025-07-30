Report: King Charles ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s Comments on Immigration to the UK

Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 30, 2025

Quick, raise your hands if you care what King Charles has to say about the Trump administration. Keep them up if you care what King Charles has to say about immigration. Yeah, we didn't think so. We haven't cared for nearly 250 years what the monarchy has to say about anything.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer denies that England has a problem with illegal immigrants, mostly from Muslim countries. As we reported the other day, the U.K. Home Office is assembling an "elite" team of police officers to monitor social media for "anti-migrant sentiment" in a new investigations unit to "flag early signs of potential civil unrest." We're not sure how new this is, since the U.K. has been throwing people in jail for social media posts critical of migrants and unfettered migration for quite a few years now.

According to The Express, sources say that King Charles is "appalled" by President Donald Trump's recent comments on immigration to the U.K.

Sophia Papamavroudi reports for The Express:

King Charles is allegedly "very concerned" that US President Donald Trump could launch into a massive rant about immigration during his second state visit to the UK in September, a source has claimed. It comes shortly after the US president sent Prime Minister Keir Starmer "advice" about the ongoing small boat crisis.

While on a private visit to Scotland, Mr Trump warned the Prime Minister that those coming across on dinghies are "bad people", but praised efforts to end crossings. Meanwhile, after arriving in Scotland on Friday, the US politician made headlines after he declared that illegal migration is a "horrible invasion" that is "killing Europe".

A source who is close to the King told the Daily Beast: "Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion.

"He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September."

Oh no, he will be appalled once he hears about it.

All of the Brits in the replies are appalled by King Charles, and none of the Americans in the replies care what he thinks.

We do miss the queen, though.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Europe and the United Kingdom, not so much.

