Good: Olivia Julianna Says They’re Offering ICE Student Loan Forgiveness

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 30, 2025
AngieArtist

We're not sure what Olivia Julianna's official job is. In a video she posted back in May, in which she called Trump supporters "pussies" for mocking her power to convert young men to Democrats, she said, "I'm the person that's in charge of bringing young men back to the Democratic Party." We don't know if it was the DNC saying that (and handing her a bag of $20 million in cash) or if she was just speaking for herself. The reason she insulted Trump supporters is that they weren't like her … someone brave enough to go to frat houses and lay out the superiority of the Democratic platform.

We haven't heard from her in a while, but she popped up to let us know, via The Bulwark's Sam Stein, that men signing up to become ICE agents can have their student loans forgiven.

Along with other bonuses. That sounds pretty enticing for a job where even elected public officials try to incite violence against you by calling you the modern Gestapo and passing laws to prevent you from wearing a mask.

Yes, MAGA is foaming at the mouth. Literally.

So much foaming at the mouth in the replies!

Sorry, still not seeing any foaming at the mouth. I we see any, we'll append it to this post.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

