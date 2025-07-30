Good: Olivia Julianna Says They’re Offering ICE Student Loan Forgiveness

We're not sure what Olivia Julianna's official job is. In a video she posted back in May, in which she called Trump supporters "pussies" for mocking her power to convert young men to Democrats, she said, "I'm the person that's in charge of bringing young men back to the Democratic Party." We don't know if it was the DNC saying that (and handing her a bag of $20 million in cash) or if she was just speaking for herself. The reason she insulted Trump supporters is that they weren't like her … someone brave enough to go to frat houses and lay out the superiority of the Democratic platform.

Advertisement

We haven't heard from her in a while, but she popped up to let us know, via The Bulwark's Sam Stein, that men signing up to become ICE agents can have their student loans forgiven.

They’re offering ICE agents student loan forgiveness by the way. — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) July 30, 2025

Along with other bonuses. That sounds pretty enticing for a job where even elected public officials try to incite violence against you by calling you the modern Gestapo and passing laws to prevent you from wearing a mask.

Amazing how I merely stated a fact and MAGA is foaming at the mouth in the comments lol. — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) July 30, 2025

Yes, MAGA is foaming at the mouth. Literally.

As they should! They are also underpaid. We should pay them more! — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) July 30, 2025

Did you intend to include the link in this advertisement for @ICEgov employment? That might be helpful for the folks who think that's a great deal! 😉 Not everyone can learn to code. — MaryAlice David, Esq. (@MaryAli20063775) July 30, 2025

They also do this for teachers,doctors, etc. when they work in underserved communities. This is nothing new. — Sagittarius A* 💫🇺🇸 (@deepblueocean_1) July 30, 2025

I have no problem with this. — RadReax (@RadReax) July 30, 2025

Good. I voted for this. — Michael Casey (@MichaelCasey_) July 30, 2025

So much foaming at the mouth in the replies!

This will pay for itself many times over, and in much less than 4 years. — 🎯🔫👌 (@gurgle_io) July 30, 2025

So they are earning their forgiveness by doing civil service? I would agree to those terms for others wishing to have their student loans paid off. Or you could just pay them back like you agreed to do when you took the loans. — Department of War (@DepartmentofWa2) July 30, 2025

Yes because they are producing something useful. The barista with a $150k underwater basket weaving degree doesn’t produce anything for the economy — анон2176 🇺🇸 ████ (@anon2176) July 30, 2025

These agents are actually doing real work. — Lisa Lou (@Sue132435) July 30, 2025

Outstanding! They deserve it! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Mega Maga Baba Yaga (@CeeMcGee63) July 30, 2025

They offer it in the military too! — Walter Tango F. (@WTCryptKeeper) July 30, 2025

SLRP and PLSF have long been federal workforce recruiting and retention tools. Educate yourself. — fightmilk (@drink_fightmilk) July 30, 2025

Sorry, still not seeing any foaming at the mouth. I we see any, we'll append it to this post.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.