Sohrab Ahmari Asks How a Starving Infant Can Take or Release Hostages

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stirred things up this week by posting a photo of aid trucks lined up and ready to deliver food to Gaza, if it weren't for the U.N. Huckabee credits the American-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with actually delivering food where it's needed.

Here are photos of UN trucks & enough food to feed all of Gaza but it sits rotting! UN is a tool of Hamas! US based GHF is actually delivering food FOR FREE and SAFELY. UN food is either looted by Hamas or rots in the sun! Photos from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/syvtbhxYHJ — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 24, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier, the United Nations is facing quite a conundrum. According to it, Israel must guarantee the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, but the IDF isn't allowed to secure the aid or protect the convoys.

But who could look away from this: starvation in Gaza has left an infant too weak to cry:

Starvation in Gaza leaves a baby too weak to cry. pic.twitter.com/UuIuQtmEvF — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 25, 2025

There's a proposed Community Note to go with that video:

This video is from a neonatal-focused Facebook account and is not footage from Gaza:https://t.co/rAFQXkmEY1 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 26, 2025

OK, forget that supporters of the Palestinians are posting fake videos. Sohrab Ahmari, U.S. editor of UnHerd, says that infants can't take or release hostages.

"Have they released the hostages yet?"



How can a starving infant take, or release, hostages?



As I said earlier, the people who repeat such slogans are engaging in classic ideological disavowal: "I know it's horrible and real, nevertheless..."



Dr. Lacan, call your office. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) July 26, 2025

Maybe if Hamas gave a damn about these starving infants, it would release the hostages. It's worth a try, right?

Their parents, Sohrab. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 26, 2025

The parents who voted for Hamas?

Parachuting into a music festival and slaughtering innocent young people who were just there to dance isn’t morally justified either, but here we are.



Why is it that rules of engagement are only ever for one side of this thing?



These are the consequences of terrorism. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) July 26, 2025

Dude, if you start a war, and civilian casualties on your side are unacceptably high, just surrender. This isn't hard — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) July 26, 2025

Wait, are they negotiating with infants in Doha? — Adam Glantz (@AdamGlantz) July 26, 2025

Nobody is intentionally starving the people in Gaza. The hunger is a result of social collapse after a long war, worsened by Hamas and clans seizing aid and selling it at high prices. The only way to stop it is to end the war—which can't happen without the return of the hostages. — Ilia Mozias 莫一山 (@IliaMozias) July 26, 2025

But starving infants can't release hostages … didn't you hear the man?

The starving infants are the tragic victims of the well-fed adults who have no concern for their wellbeing. — Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) July 26, 2025

Fat Hind said that they ran out of food on December 3, 2023.



Miraculous. pic.twitter.com/yhKyIH8v4q — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 26, 2025

You place the responsibility for the well-being of Gaza infants, not on the Palestinian leadership, but on Israel.

Because you know your allies don't care at all for the lives of "their people", the only side you can plead with is... the enemy.



You're knowingly siding with evil pic.twitter.com/qIiACAUSzK — Asaf Artsi (@AsafArtsi) July 26, 2025

Nevertheless, hold Hamas accountable for stealing and hoarding and reselling the aid they get for free at exorbitant prices, thereby causing said famine. Hold the UN accountable for refusing the distribute the aid on hundreds of trucks already in Gaza and cleared for distribution — Yasmine S (@yamines) July 26, 2025

The war the Palestinians started isn’t going well for them. They should release the hostages. — Mark Suojanen (@mark_suojanen) July 26, 2025

Why are the kids starving, what happened to get into this situation? — Never In A Month of Sundays (@WibbleLogic) July 26, 2025

We notice that Ahmari doesn't even mention Hamas by name, just "they." Hamas kidnapped an infant on October 7, held him for a year, and then returned the body. What was that infant supposed to do to "decolonize" Palestine?

