Organizers Dig Up Ancient Fossil for Democrat ‘Voters for Tomorrow’ Youth Summit +...

Sohrab Ahmari Asks How a Starving Infant Can Take or Release Hostages

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stirred things up this week by posting a photo of aid trucks lined up and ready to deliver food to Gaza, if it weren't for the U.N. Huckabee credits the American-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation with actually delivering food where it's needed.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the United Nations is facing quite a conundrum. According to it, Israel must guarantee the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, but the IDF isn't allowed to secure the aid or protect the convoys.

But who could look away from this: starvation in Gaza has left an infant too weak to cry:

There's a proposed Community Note to go with that video:

OK, forget that supporters of the Palestinians are posting fake videos. Sohrab Ahmari, U.S. editor of UnHerd, says that infants can't take or release hostages.

Maybe if Hamas gave a damn about these starving infants, it would release the hostages. It's worth a try, right?

The parents who voted for Hamas?

But starving infants can't release hostages … didn't you hear the man?

We notice that Ahmari doesn't even mention Hamas by name, just "they." Hamas kidnapped an infant on October 7, held him for a year, and then returned the body. What was that infant supposed to do to "decolonize" Palestine?

***

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

