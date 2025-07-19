Jamie Lee Curtis on Colbert Cancellation: ‘We Will Just Get Louder’

This editor likes Jamie Lee Curtis as an actor; she was great in the "Halloween" movies (even the bad ones) and "Trading Places." That's why he was so discouraged to find out she's just another left-wing nut. Back before the 2020 election, she snapped a picture of a mail truck on the back of a tow truck and immediately assumed that Donald Trump was stealing mail trucks to prevent all the mail-in ballots for Joe Biden from being counted. "Let's not let it happen!" she exclaimed.

Yes, this is another post about "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" being canceled, which this editor can't believe is the lead story in the legacy media today, despite DNI Tulsi Gabbard's document dump implicating Barack Obama in the Russian collusion hoax.

Curtis says that "they" are trying to silence people. If Trump were the authoritarian everyone claims he is, Colbert would not only be off the air but in prison. But no, he's going to stay on their air through May of 2026. And it's not Colbert being fired — the entire show is being canceled after reportedly posting a $40 million loss on a $100 million budget.

Jamie Lee Curtis on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ being cancelled:



“They’re trying to silence people, but that won’t work. It won’t work. We will just get louder.” pic.twitter.com/GTNpJOcXAp — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2025

The government is silencing people like Stephen Colbert and cutting off networks like NPR.



Jamie Lee Curtis vows to get louder! pic.twitter.com/sVyVbkZvLz — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 18, 2025

We have no doubt liberals will get louder, just like a toddler throwing a trantrum and being ignored.

Freely speaking about the loss of free speech. Can't make this stuff up! — LorenzoValla (@LorenzoValla16) July 18, 2025

This, this is why I support Jason — Scott Bateman (@condor2121) July 19, 2025

Only liberals could be delusional enough to look at a show that lost 40+ million dollars in the last year and think that it must be being cancelled for political reasons. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 19, 2025

So…because a show was losing $40 million a year, Trump is trying to silence people? He can’t start a podcast, get a job at another network, or whatever? Please! They do desperately want to be victims and it’s pathetic. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 19, 2025

Exactly. After next May, Colbert can just set up a tiny studio in his basement and post episodes of "The Stephen Colbert Show," just like every other media figure who's quite or been fired over the past several years. He's free to say whatever he wants, wherever he wants. It would be interesting to hear his monologues without his production crew of 200 people.

Did she give Stephen his glasses back when she was done with this head shot? — Andrew Branca Show (@LawSelfDefense) July 19, 2025

Surprised she isn’t demanding that the government subsidize the Late Show to keep it on the air. — J C (@jofjltn4) July 19, 2025

It’s hilarious to see this. When we were censored completely on important, life-changing things, I didn’t hear a sound, not a peep coming from them. — Lori Shemek, PhD (@LoriShemek) July 19, 2025

Get as loud as you want Jamie, nobody is watching. — Jake (@Jfyfe925Fyfe) July 19, 2025

So she admits he had a slant towards one party. — COYSRTR (@CoysRtr) July 19, 2025

Look at how many Democrats have posted in protest: Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Hakeem Jeffries, and Chris Murphy are all threatening investigations into the show's cancellation and crying about censorship.

He can literally still talk — DaniCat (@DaniCat9177) July 19, 2025

He still can talk he just won’t be doing it in the show that was canceled — Nancy Robinson (@Nancy1R1A) July 19, 2025

I don’t doubt they will get louder… — 𝘚𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦 (@SammieT26) July 19, 2025

It's easy to quiet them down by asking them about DNI Tulsi Gabbard's document dump on the Russian collusion hoax.

