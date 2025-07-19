Jamie Lee Curtis on Colbert Cancellation: ‘We Will Just Get Louder’

You Mad, Bro? Mark Warner Attacks Tulsi Gabbard Over Damning Obama Russiagate Doc...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 19, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

This editor likes Jamie Lee Curtis as an actor; she was great in the "Halloween" movies (even the bad ones) and "Trading Places." That's why he was so discouraged to find out she's just another left-wing nut. Back before the 2020 election, she snapped a picture of a mail truck on the back of a tow truck and immediately assumed that Donald Trump was stealing mail trucks to prevent all the mail-in ballots for Joe Biden from being counted. "Let's not let it happen!" she exclaimed.

Yes, this is another post about "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" being canceled, which this editor can't believe is the lead story in the legacy media today, despite DNI Tulsi Gabbard's document dump implicating Barack Obama in the Russian collusion hoax.

Curtis says that "they" are trying to silence people. If Trump were the authoritarian everyone claims he is, Colbert would not only be off the air but in prison. But no, he's going to stay on their air through May of 2026. And it's not Colbert being fired — the entire show is being canceled after reportedly posting a $40 million loss on a $100 million budget.

We have no doubt liberals will get louder, just like a toddler throwing a trantrum and being ignored.

Exactly. After next May, Colbert can just set up a tiny studio in his basement and post episodes of "The Stephen Colbert Show," just like every other media figure who's quite or been fired over the past several years. He's free to say whatever he wants, wherever he wants. It would be interesting to hear his monologues without his production crew of 200 people.

Look at how many Democrats have posted in protest: Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Hakeem Jeffries, and Chris Murphy are all threatening investigations into the show's cancellation and crying about censorship.

It's easy to quiet them down by asking them about DNI Tulsi Gabbard's document dump on the Russian collusion hoax.

***

FREE SPEECH HOLLYWOOD LIBERAL MEDIA STEPHEN COLBERT

