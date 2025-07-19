Brian Stelter Says There's a Feeling Inside the WSJ They Made an Act of Bravery

We've been writing a lot about CNN's senior media correspondent, Brian Stelter, over the last couple of days. That's because he's been triggered by Paramount/CBS' cancellation of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Stelter's expert media analysis skills led him to believe that President Donald Trump was behind the cancellation: "This looks to a lot of Colbert's fans like another form of capitulation by CBS to the President of the United States," he said. He went on CNN again to claim that Colbert was "masterful" at his job, which is true, since his job was repeating Democratic talking points.

Stelter's afraid of a country where you can't lampoon the president, seemingly forgetting that a rodeo clown was fired for wearing a Barack Obama mask.

Stelter also has some analysis of The Wall Street Journal's publication of a supposed birthday message sent to Jeffrey Epstein by Trump for Epstein's 50th birthday. Stelter said the Journal is certain its sourcing is "rock solid," and his sources inside the Journal say that the staff has never been more proud of a story they've published.

Trump seems empowered by his settlements with Paramount and other media companies... but the WSJ was not deterred by his threats, and today staffers are expressing pride in the publication for running the story despite the president's aggressive attempts to squash it pic.twitter.com/2G7XeGKKx5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 18, 2025

All the media cockroaches are running air cover campaigns for The Wall Street Urinal.



For what... just to fill the airwaves or to listen to yourselves talk? You're not going to scare off President Trump. — ElvisUSA (@ElvisUSA) July 19, 2025

Trump isn't feeling "empowered" to sue media companies because of his recent settlements. He's feeling empowered because he knows the Journal published the story without even giving the Trump administration an opportunity to comment. Their sources have seen the birthday message, but they don't have it.

This is the most ridiculous story I’ve ever seen. More ridiculous than Russia Hoax & department store rape hoax COMBINED.



“Oh Jeffrey we do secret things together”



“Oh yes Donald, many secret things are done by us together.”



Grow up. Doesn’t pass the smell test. — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) July 18, 2025

This is the same Stelter who said "accuracy always matters" back in 2019 when he was doing an in-depth report on typos in Trump's tweets. Wouldn't the birthday message be full of typos, too?

Trump’s library will be able to add another addition or another layer of good plating. — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) July 18, 2025

What the WSJ is touting is fake and utter nonsense. But they are counting on fools like you, to help carry the water. Are you not capable of earning an honest living? Rhetorical question. — Roy Parret (@RoyParret) July 19, 2025

The WSJ has been captured by recycled lefties who were with lefty publications. — OldManTakeALookAtMyLife (@old_take) July 19, 2025

Why didn't the Biden administration release this story when Democrats had the files? It's very strange they'd sit on something like this that could be damaging to Trump.

