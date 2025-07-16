Axios: MAGA Convinced Shadowy Forces Are Working to Undermine Its Every Gain

Uh-oh … Axios is reporting that MAGA's "siege mentality" is mentally shadowing President Donald Trump's "Golden Age." MAGA has also been called conspiracy theorists, and are usually proven right within the space of six months. So why does Axios have a photo of a MAGA hat with little googly eyes sticking from under it? Let's find out.

Advertisement

Even at the apex of power, MAGA's populist base remains convinced that shadowy forces are working to unravel its every gain.



Trump's recent actions — especially his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case — have only hardened those fears. https://t.co/EncI0FgKnI — Axios (@axios) July 15, 2025

For now, Trump is sticking by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has said the case is closed:

President Trump reinforces his stance by claiming that the Epstein files are "made up" by Comey and Obama, and praises AG Pam Bondi for handling the situation. #trump #Epstein pic.twitter.com/Ak36uhFpkn — VIRTUE.NEWS (@virtuemediacorp) July 15, 2025

The Epstein matter has shown some cracks in Trump's base, though.

Tal Axelrod and Zachary Basu write for Axios:

Suspicion is rippling through the MAGA movement, clouding a historic run of conservative victories meant to lay the foundation for President Trump's "Golden Age." Why it matters: Even at the apex of power, MAGA's populist base remains convinced that shadowy forces are working to unravel its every gain. Trump's recent actions — especially his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case — have only hardened those fears. Driving the news: At Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit over the weekend, the mood among Trump's most loyal supporters was celebratory on the surface — but crackling with anxiety underneath. Speakers and attendees hailed Trump's dominance over the GOP, the passage of his legislative agenda, and his mass deportation blitz as proof that MAGA is winning. But fears of collapse loomed large: Even with Democrats in shambles, MAGA's leaders warned that the "Deep State," globalist elites, and internal traitors were plotting to undo everything Trump has built. Zoom in: The Justice Department's stunning decision to close the Epstein case — and Trump's claim that "nobody cares" about the deceased sex trafficker — dominated discourse at the Turning Point summit.

It was just confirmed that the Steele dossier (that they knew was junk) was in fact used in 2016-17 to secure FISA warrants and open a bogus investigation that bogged down the first Trump term. Shadowy forces. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 15, 2025

Shadowy forces indeed.

Well conspiracy theorists are undefeated so... — Tired of the bullshit (@JackMurphyMD) July 15, 2025

Axios pretends like 2020 never existed. — Randall CA 🇺🇸🌎 (@rjb77ca) July 15, 2025

I understand your paranoia because you brought this on yourselves. Deal. — Mare Loch (@Mare_Loch) July 15, 2025

This is pretty funny since NBC news unambiguously came out of the closet as an official anti-MAGA propaganda outfit this morning. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) July 15, 2025

Shadowy forces not so shadowy. Somehow an army of lawyers and judges came out of nowhere and are trying to stop any progress. — Right Wing Vegan (@rightwingvegan2) July 15, 2025

“Even when Democrats were in power, the left remained convinced that still unidentified and unseen white supremacists were behind every door, in every closet, just waiting to oppress” — Mitchell Gant (@BilyarskEnterer) July 15, 2025

You are the 'shadowy force', @axios.



America hates your guts. — TaborJohn (@TaborJohn1) July 15, 2025

I guess 600 judges undermining everything Trump does can make you wonder — Trumpceratops (@BozoBozo2025) July 15, 2025

Hmm. Maybe just take a look at left wing activist district judges, many of which are not even American born, who issue an injunction every time Trump farts in order to derail his agenda. Just spit ballin but maybe, just maybe, you could start there. — Velcra (@Velcra1959) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

I can't imagine why! What is it now, 15 radical leftist judge illegal TROs reversed by higher courts so far? These judge's aren't that stupid, they are that evil and anti-democratic and anti-Constitution — Subedei (@Subedei_Eternal) July 15, 2025

“shadowy forces” = rogue liberal justices — Feeling Great Again 🇺🇸 (@12910Shadow) July 15, 2025

Agreed, but they're not being too shadowy with their temporary restraining orders. The press hasn't been too shadowy either.

***