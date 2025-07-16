The Krypto Effect: Super Dog in Superman Film Has Canine Adoption Searches Soaring...
'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on...
VIP
Real NYT Headline: ‘I Was One of Biden’s Border Advisers. Here’s How to...
Chris Cillizza, Bulwark Writer Bullish About Mark Cuban Being the Dem Nominee
VIP
Dismantling the Department of Education Will Emancipate Students
No TACO TUESDAY! Arizona Mexican Restaurant Owner Arrested for Employing and Harboring Ill...
Oh, Honey, NO: Jasmine Crockett Says USAID Is Necessary to Fund Sesame Street...
California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Says the Texas GOP is Racist and Wants to ‘Mute...
VIP
Account Compiles Video of Dems Inciting Violence Against ICE
Thanks, Democrats! DHS Secretary Noem Says Assaults on ICE Have Increased Eightfold
Excuse Us, but WUT? X Users Are Left GROSSED OUT by NY Post...
White House Agrees to Exempt Global Anti-AIDS Initiative From Cuts
Elmo Addresses X Account Hack

Axios: MAGA Convinced Shadowy Forces Are Working to Undermine Its Every Gain

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Uh-oh … Axios is reporting that MAGA's "siege mentality" is mentally shadowing President Donald Trump's "Golden Age." MAGA has also been called conspiracy theorists, and are usually proven right within the space of six months. So why does Axios have a photo of a MAGA hat with little googly eyes sticking from under it? Let's find out.

Advertisement

For now, Trump is sticking by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has said the case is closed:

The Epstein matter has shown some cracks in Trump's base, though.

Tal Axelrod and Zachary Basu write for Axios:

Suspicion is rippling through the MAGA movement, clouding a historic run of conservative victories meant to lay the foundation for President Trump's "Golden Age."

Why it matters: Even at the apex of power, MAGA's populist base remains convinced that shadowy forces are working to unravel its every gain. Trump's recent actions — especially his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case — have only hardened those fears.

Driving the news: At Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit over the weekend, the mood among Trump's most loyal supporters was celebratory on the surface — but crackling with anxiety underneath.

Speakers and attendees hailed Trump's dominance over the GOP, the passage of his legislative agenda, and his mass deportation blitz as proof that MAGA is winning.

But fears of collapse loomed large: Even with Democrats in shambles, MAGA's leaders warned that the "Deep State," globalist elites, and internal traitors were plotting to undo everything Trump has built.

Zoom in: The Justice Department's stunning decision to close the Epstein case — and Trump's claim that "nobody cares" about the deceased sex trafficker — dominated discourse at the Turning Point summit.

Recommended

'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on X
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Shadowy forces indeed.

Advertisement

Agreed, but they're not being too shadowy with their temporary restraining orders. The press hasn't been too shadowy either.

***

Tags:

AXIOS DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on X
Warren Squire
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
Brett T.
James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns and OH HELL YEAH
Sam J.
LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch)
Sam J.
California Senate Passes Bill Granting LA County Authority to Purchase Fire-Destroyed Lots
Brett T.
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish to Hardliner
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'It’s Watermelon Season!' Actress Valerie Bertinelli Posts Bizarre 'Cry for Help' Video on X Warren Squire
Advertisement