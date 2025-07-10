No Way: Judge Blocks Trump’s EO Ending Birthright Citizenship

After DECADES of Leftist Climate Fear-Mongering, It Turns Out Americans Aren't Afraid of...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 10, 2025
Twitchy

You're never going to believe this, but a federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

Laura Romero reports for ABC News:

A federal judge in New Hampshire has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing its executive order on birthright citizenship.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante certified a challenge on Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union as a class action lawsuit and granted a preliminary injunction.

The ruling from Judge Laplante comes after the Supreme Court curtailed judge's ability to issue nationwide injunctions but left a door open for challengers to seek relief by filing class action lawsuits.

Laplante said "the petitioners are likely to suffer irreparable harm if the order is not granted."

The country suffered irreparable harm from four years of an open border, and activist judges block any attempt to mend that.

Yeah, no surprise, really.

Maybe the Right should organize its own "No Kings" protest. We're not sure how Trump is a king if judges can block every part of his agenda.

Are they just delay tactics, or is this the judges' way of "resisting"? Maybe they like their 15 minutes of fame.

The wonders of AI.

Sometimes we wonder why we even bothered to have a presidential election in November if activist judges have more power than the Executive Branch.

