No Way: Judge Blocks Trump’s EO Ending Birthright Citizenship

You're never going to believe this, but a federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.
🚨BREAKING: Federal judge issues a "NATIONWIDE BLOCK" against President Trump's Birthright Citizenship Executive Order. pic.twitter.com/WmaAYlYfKf— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025
Laura Romero reports for ABC News:
A federal judge in New Hampshire has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing its executive order on birthright citizenship.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante certified a challenge on Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union as a class action lawsuit and granted a preliminary injunction.
The ruling from Judge Laplante comes after the Supreme Court curtailed judge's ability to issue nationwide injunctions but left a door open for challengers to seek relief by filing class action lawsuits.
Laplante said "the petitioners are likely to suffer irreparable harm if the order is not granted."
The country suffered irreparable harm from four years of an open border, and activist judges block any attempt to mend that.
BREAKING: Judge Joseph Laplante BLOCKS Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship DESPITE Supreme Court ruling restricting the ability of judges to block Trump’s policies. pic.twitter.com/w3ViXhkPTJ— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2025
Well, that was to be expected.— LilRascal (@rascal113646) July 10, 2025
Yeah, no surprise, really.
We are done with activists judges that think they are kings.— 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) July 10, 2025
Maybe the Right should organize its own "No Kings" protest. We're not sure how Trump is a king if judges can block every part of his agenda.
*shakes magic 8 ball*— BD (@BrianDeryck) July 10, 2025
"Will SCOTUS finally notice the rebellious lower courts?"
<Hell no>
This will be stayed by an appeals court in 3 - 2 - 1 . . . .— Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) July 10, 2025
Another delay tactic that will soon be overturned 🧐— Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) July 10, 2025
Are they just delay tactics, or is this the judges' way of "resisting"? Maybe they like their 15 minutes of fame.
Why do they always look like their hard drive would land them in prison?— Michigan Dog Dad (@MichiganDogDad) July 10, 2025
Mochi mochi pic.twitter.com/obUh5CeXNF— Fireman Mike (@CrackerofSalt) July 10, 2025
The wonders of AI.
Another rogue judge ignoring the Supreme Court and the will of the people.— Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 10, 2025
it’s open defiance from the bench.
Sometimes we wonder why we even bothered to have a presidential election in November if activist judges have more power than the Executive Branch.
