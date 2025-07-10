No Way: Judge Blocks Trump’s EO Ending Birthright Citizenship

You're never going to believe this, but a federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

🚨BREAKING: Federal judge issues a "NATIONWIDE BLOCK" against President Trump's Birthright Citizenship Executive Order. pic.twitter.com/WmaAYlYfKf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025

Laura Romero reports for ABC News:

A federal judge in New Hampshire has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing its executive order on birthright citizenship. U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante certified a challenge on Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union as a class action lawsuit and granted a preliminary injunction. The ruling from Judge Laplante comes after the Supreme Court curtailed judge's ability to issue nationwide injunctions but left a door open for challengers to seek relief by filing class action lawsuits. Laplante said "the petitioners are likely to suffer irreparable harm if the order is not granted."

The country suffered irreparable harm from four years of an open border, and activist judges block any attempt to mend that.

BREAKING: Judge Joseph Laplante BLOCKS Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship DESPITE Supreme Court ruling restricting the ability of judges to block Trump’s policies. pic.twitter.com/w3ViXhkPTJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2025

Well, that was to be expected. — LilRascal (@rascal113646) July 10, 2025

Yeah, no surprise, really.

We are done with activists judges that think they are kings. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) July 10, 2025

Maybe the Right should organize its own "No Kings" protest. We're not sure how Trump is a king if judges can block every part of his agenda.

*shakes magic 8 ball*



"Will SCOTUS finally notice the rebellious lower courts?"



<Hell no> — BD (@BrianDeryck) July 10, 2025

This will be stayed by an appeals court in 3 - 2 - 1 . . . . — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) July 10, 2025

Another delay tactic that will soon be overturned 🧐 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) July 10, 2025

Are they just delay tactics, or is this the judges' way of "resisting"? Maybe they like their 15 minutes of fame.

Why do they always look like their hard drive would land them in prison? — Michigan Dog Dad (@MichiganDogDad) July 10, 2025

The wonders of AI.

Another rogue judge ignoring the Supreme Court and the will of the people.

it’s open defiance from the bench. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 10, 2025

Sometimes we wonder why we even bothered to have a presidential election in November if activist judges have more power than the Executive Branch.

