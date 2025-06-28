Breaking: October 7 Mastermind Reported Killed in Airstrike

And now for some good news. We're hearing from the IDF that October 7 mastermind Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was killed in an airstrike.

🔴 ELIMINATED: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa—one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing.



Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis.



The IDF & ISA will… pic.twitter.com/pzf7DgQc19 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 28, 2025

Hamas leader and Oct. 7 mastermind Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa killed in airstrike, IDF says https://t.co/jHAJifJssU pic.twitter.com/qjK2Hs9oHV — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2025

Katherine Donlevy reports:

Israel’s military “eliminated” a founding Hamas military leader and mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attack, Tel Aviv officials said Saturday. Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was killed during a targeted airstrike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, Israel Defense Forces said. Al-Issa was one of the final remaining founding members of the terrorist organization’s military wing and played a crucial role in the Oct. 7 attack that launched the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

We'll keep you updated on any significant developments.

