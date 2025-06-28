Breaking: October 7 Mastermind Reported Killed in Airstrike

VIP
Brett T. | 5:40 PM on June 28, 2025
Sarah D.

And now for some good news. We're hearing from the IDF that October 7 mastermind Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was killed in an airstrike.

Katherine Donlevy reports:

Israel’s military “eliminated” a founding Hamas military leader and mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attack, Tel Aviv officials said Saturday.

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was killed during a targeted airstrike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, Israel Defense Forces said.

Al-Issa was one of the final remaining founding members of the terrorist organization’s military wing and played a crucial role in the Oct. 7 attack that launched the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

That's a shame.

We'll keep you updated on any significant developments.

