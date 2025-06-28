Breaking: October 7 Mastermind Reported Killed in Airstrike

And now for some good news. We're hearing from the IDF that October 7 mastermind Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was killed in an airstrike.
🔴 ELIMINATED: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa—one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 28, 2025
Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis.
The IDF & ISA will… pic.twitter.com/pzf7DgQc19
Hamas leader and Oct. 7 mastermind Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa killed in airstrike, IDF says https://t.co/jHAJifJssU pic.twitter.com/qjK2Hs9oHV— New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2025
Katherine Donlevy reports:
Israel’s military “eliminated” a founding Hamas military leader and mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attack, Tel Aviv officials said Saturday.
Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was killed during a targeted airstrike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, Israel Defense Forces said.
Al-Issa was one of the final remaining founding members of the terrorist organization’s military wing and played a crucial role in the Oct. 7 attack that launched the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
That's a shame.
Well done, @IDF ! Glory and respect for all of you !— miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) June 28, 2025
Will not be missed.— Moy Miz (@moymiz) June 28, 2025
Congratulations IDF.— M0nd0L1th1C (@mondolithic) June 28, 2025
And nothing of value was lost.— Harry Berries (@MrHarryBerries) June 28, 2025
Hunting down the Oct. 7 mastermind shows what real leadership brings. Under Trump, allies followed his lead; now Israel is cleaning house with precision. Eliminating top Hamas architects like Al‑Issa sends a clear message: terror pays a price.— Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) June 28, 2025
@ZohranKMamdani I’m sorry for your loss— Yankees1991 (@yankees1991) June 28, 2025
We'll keep you updated on any significant developments.
