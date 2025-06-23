President Trump Announces a Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel

While Democrats in Congress were waiting for the blowback from the bombing of Iran's nuclear sites, which they certainly would have opposed and leaked to the media, President Donald Trump was announcing a ceasefire on Truth Social.

Trump announces a ceasefire pic.twitter.com/gH3x8v5UmQ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2025

In case that gets cut off, Trump's post reads:

CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

It's kind of funny to hear Trump say "God bless Iran" a couple of days after bombing the hell out of it, but we'd say the mission was a complete success.

Amazing, if true. — SeeShell60 (@McgowanShe60076) June 23, 2025

The "Impeach Trump " crowd is gonna look really stupid. — Rabid (@Rabid8264) June 23, 2025

They already did.

What a glorious day for winning, peace and America! — Defund the MSM (@Orangemanround3) June 23, 2025

I just heard Mark Levin, Lindsay Graham, and John Bolton explode into a mushroom cloud….and it’s glorious. — J.B. Books (@JBBooks76) June 23, 2025

Damnit, I was told WWIII was happening this week and I already cleared my calendar... — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) June 23, 2025

Ma'am he didn't announce a ceasefire, he announced a CEASEFIRE.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. — BuddyPalChiefBigGuy (@RedJohn5150) June 23, 2025

Nobel Prize time! — ULTRA-MAGA Mat-N-Sher (@matandsher) June 23, 2025

Breaking: District Court Judge to rule the ceasefire unconstitutional because it has no gayness to it and does not acknowledge the role of women. — bryko (@brkohn) June 23, 2025

Now POTUS GETS THE PEACE PRIZE AND MOUNT RUSHMORE — charrme (@jaacckkee) June 23, 2025

Somehow, the Democrats will find a way to criticize this, and when they do, we'll be there.

